Kobe Bryant, widely considered one of the greatest players in basketball, was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

A transcendent star who went straight from high school to the biggest game scene, Bryant won five NBA championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers and was the face of the franchise during his 20-year career.

Bryant, a junior forward and shooting guard, averaged 25 points over his career and twice led the NBA in scoring.

He was an 18-time NBA All-Star wearing the 24 and 8 jersey numbers – both were retired by the Lakers – and continued the Showtime ‘tradition of the preserved franchise that has been home to the likes of Magic Johnson’s Kareem Abdul-Jhabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.

The fourth-highest scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points, Bryant dropped only third on the list Saturday night over LeBron James.

On Saturday, Bryant used Twitter to express his congratulations to James: “Very respectful my brother,” he tweeted.

A few hours later, Bryant disappeared into the collision. He is survived by his wife Vanessa, with whom he had four daughters.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant was just 17 when he was taken as the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA Draft.

But he never played for the Hornets and immediately traded with the Lakers, where he played his entire career before retiring in 2016.

In 2008, he was named the NBA Most Valuable Player.

Internationally, he won two Olympic gold medals as part of the United States team in 2008 and 2012.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

