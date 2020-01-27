advertisement

Kobe Bryant became one of the greatest players in basketball, a transcendent star who went straight from high school to the biggest game scene and brought “Showtime” back to the Los Angeles Lakers for two great decades.

But Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday at the age of 41, was initially not praised by the National Basketball Association (NBA) scouts as a prospect he could not miss.

After deciding to go off to college and go straight to the NBA, at the time of an unusual career path, he was not picked up until the 13th pick in the 1996 draft by the Charlotte Hornets, who immediately traded him to The Lakers in a tentative deal.

NBA teams at the time were wary of teens toward high school. The 1996 draft was also particularly strong, though some of the players taken before Bryant turned out to be full busts.

Bryant’s acquisition of the Hornets was one of the best pieces of business the Lakers ever did, as he led the team to five NBA championship rings and was the face of the franchise during his 20-year career that ended in 2016.

A junior point guard and shooter, Bryant made his debut at the age of 18 and averaged 25 points for no fewer than 1,346 regular season games while twice leading the NBA in scoring.

But he did more than just score points, just as capable on defense while playing at a night-after-night intensity that few could match.

In a championship game with a regular 82-game season, he returned with his game face at all times, never sending the mail, no matter how pointless the game looks.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star wearing the 24 and 8 jersey numbers – both were retired by the Lakers – and continued the “Showtime” tradition of the preserved franchise that has been home to the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Xhabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.

The fourth-highest scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points, Bryant dropped only third on the list Saturday night over LeBron James.

On Saturday, Bryant used Twitter to express his congratulations to James: “Very respectful my brother,” he tweeted.

A few hours later, Bryant disappeared into the collision. He is survived by wife Vanessa, with whom he had four daughters, one of whom, 13-year-old Gianna, also died in the crash.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant spent eight years of his childhood living in Italy, where his father played professionally, an education that gave him an urban and world perspective that helped him become a global superstar.

Eventually giving himself the nickname “Black Mamba” – an African-born venomous snake – he spent his entire career with the Lakers before retiring in 2016.

In addition to five championship rings, he made 18 All-Star teams and in 2008 was named the NBA Most Valuable Player.

Internationally, he won two Olympic gold medals as part of the United States team in 2008 and 2012, helping to spread the gospel that has made basketball, arguably, the world’s second-largest sport after football.

Part of a legacy that will live much longer than his 41 years.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)

