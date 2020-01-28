advertisement

Tracee Ellis Ross plays a leading role in a star-studded film that worries in a completely different way than its Cubick predecessor.

This is the reality we are now facing. Since Super Bowl commercials have become as popular as the game itself, there have been numerous allusions to pop culture. In 2020, however, a stronger, newer tradition continues, not only to nod the thing, but to recreate it one by one. The latest evidence? A truly uncomfortable Mountain Dew commercial, in which revered actor Bryan Cranston mimics Jack Nicholson’s legendary rampage through the Overlook Hotel at the end of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”.

It all matters how you can imagine this setup unfolding, right down to Cranston, who stuck his head through a crack in a door and delivers the product name with a disturbed level of faux enthusiasm. Credit Mountain Dew for actually casting someone to play Wendy and not just lazily relying on Shelley Duvall, as so many other parodies have done over the years.

Here Cranston is supported by Tracee Ellis Ross, who exchanges Duval’s horrified screams for … relative inconvenience. At least it seems to be fun and not burdened to deliver the phrase “the same refreshing taste” with the enthusiasm of someone who is ready to commit murder.

The whole thing is just a bizarre exercise, right down to a hyperactive, randomly capitalized and interrupted tweet that shows a preview of the ad as it should be for a soda brand whose main purpose is to let people who drink it To make you feel like yelling all the time. (Can only imagine what discussions on social media have led to how many “e” should be in Cranston’s version of “HEEEERE”.)

It all culminates in a green-liquid reef on the elevator of the blood sequence from “The Shining” (one that appeared to have appeared at Peak Homage after appearing as an unexpected surprise in a 2018 film and in a film from The Year 2019 almost appeared as a requirement)). This tough business problem has one peculiarity: Cranston plays an unexpected double (triple?) Role in the final ad frames.

This Mountain Dew-born monstrosity joins a list of Super Bowl ads that are sure to grow day by day, along with a Hyundai commercial with Boston accents featuring Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski, which was released on Monday surfaced online.

