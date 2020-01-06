advertisement

Bryan Brulotte has officially joined the race to become the next Conservative Party leader, according to the Toronto Sun.

Brulotte has been active within the Conservative movement for some time: serving as deputy chief of staff to Paul Dick in 1993, and then running as a conservative Progressive candidate for Lanark-Carlton in 2000. He finished in third place, after the Alliance. and Liberal Party Candidates.

After his career in politics, Brulotte founded a gas business that gave him his millions of dollars in wealth.

This asset will be especially useful for leadership competition because of the vertical costs of leadership. “Party sources” have told the CBC that candidates will have to pay $ 100,000 and have to collect 300 signatures – effectively limiting competition for conservative supporters or party officials with an already established support base. .

Brulotte comes across as a radical Conservative, with a twist on exotic legislative objectives. He has expressed his desire to unite Canada, while also suggesting that Canada should buy a Caribbean island.

Brulotte trades herself as a prudent capitalist who would like to strengthen an already vast welfare state of Canada. For example, Brulot would install a negative income tax, a form of universal basic income, and would also increase the tax bracket for wealthier Canadians.

Not uncompetitive, Brulotte has effectively labeled the Carbon Tax, but seeks to deploy environmental powers in the provinces to help tackle carbon emissions.

Brulotte has no statewide profile and is still unknown even to most Conservative party members. With the leadership convention being held on June 27, Brulotte still has time to win the favor with the CPC electorate.

