Music icon Bryan Adams will thrill his Scottish fans at P&J Live in just three months.

The Canadian rocker will play in Aberdeen on Friday May 8 – his only date north of the border on a two-day British tour.

Bryan Adams.

Room managers expect tickets to be picked up when they go on sale this Friday, Valentine’s Day.

Louise Stewart, entertainment manager at P&J Live, said: “Bryan Adams is a household name and we are extremely happy that Aberdeen is the only Scottish event he will play.

“The last time he was in Aberdeen, he wowed fans with his incredible energy.

“We can’t wait for another night of epic songs to sing.”

Adams, who broke classification records when his classic (All I Do) I Do It For You stayed number one in the UK for 16 weeks, last performed in North East 2016 when his concert at MoFest drew 12,000 fans.

The 60-year-old athlete has a huge catalog to choose from including Run to You, Summer of 69, Heaven and Cuts Like a Knife.

Adams has sold over 65 million records worldwide, and continues to make cutting edge music with the best artists. Her latest album Shine A Light starring Ed Sheeran co-wrote the title song and a Jennifer Lopez duo made with producer Ariana Grande.

For more information, visit www.pandjlive.com

