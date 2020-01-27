advertisement

The name on everyone’s lips will be Billie.

Billie Eilish, the bold youthful rule breaker who has taken the music world by storm, won the Grammys in all four main categories, including the best new artist, the best record and song (“Bad Guy”) and the best album of the year ( “When”) We all fall asleep, where are we going? “). She is the first artist since Christopher Cross in 1981.

The pop star is also one of more than two dozen artists who appeared on TV on Sunday, moderated by singer Alicia Keys, who provided moving tributes and unforgettable musical moments. But not everyone was doing as well as Eilish and Keys.

Here you will find all outstanding works of the 2020 Grammys.

19. Aerosmith

Loud, chaotic and ultimately overwhelming when the legendary band led by Steven Tyler performed a series of hits with the Rapduo Run-DMC, including “Walk This Way” and “Living On the Edge”. In fact, the funniest part of the performance was watching Lizzo in the audience, who clearly had a ball (and even got a crazy call from Tyler).

18. “I sing the body electrically”

In a long show that lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes, we really needed this cheeky performance of a song from the 1980s “Fame”, in which even the best singers (Ben Platt, John Legend) looked as if they would rather be somewhere else ? The less talked about Camila Cabello’s vocals, the better, but at least some rousing choreographies from the Debbie Allen Dance Academy were a nice touch in an otherwise uninspired finale.

17.Nipsey Hussle tribute

After so many really beautiful and sincere appearances on Sunday evening, this homage to the late rapper and Los Angeles icon Nipsey Hussle was a disappointment that Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin put up for the stage for “Letter to Nipsey” and “Higher”. The performance was a bit too busy and unfocused, although Legend’s vocals anchored it.

16. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The real couple looked and sounded great when they sang their romantic duet from Shelton’s “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”. But after the energetic theaters of Lizzo and the raw emotions of Keys and Boyz II Men, there was something empty and unforgettable about this performance. They showed a nice chemistry after the song was done – when Shelton bowed to Stefani with a smile – but we wished there were more sparks.

15.Prince tribute

Was Janelle Monae unreachable or did Usher just have a hard night? In either case, the singer’s rough vocals weren’t the best choice for a lively Prince homage, and the R&B star struggled to hit many of the high notes in the catalog of androgynous, late icons. After a boring “Little Red Corvette” it got a little better when he focused on dancing and performed some really impressive moves on the groovy “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss”. Important bonus points for FKA Twigs who stole this show and brought some much-needed warmth to the performance with their pole dance and hypnotic presence.

14. Gary Clark Jr.

The rocker with the pebble voice gave a brilliant performance of his song “This Land”, which has lost some of its power on TV, but still got the audience in the Staples Center on its feet.

13. Camila Cabello

While childhood home video was playing in the background, Cabello serenaded her father “First Man”, a ballad from her new album “Romance”, which he described as “the first man who really loved me.” She held her father’s hand as he watched in tears – the kind of treacly award show moment that would normally make us roll our eyes. But it was a hard week, his tears seemed real and her crystal clear vocals were spot on, so all we can say is that this was cute.

12. Bonnie Raitt

Country star Raitt played her “Angel From Montgomery” briefly and touchingly on an acoustic guitar when she honored John Prine as the winner of the award for his life’s work.

11. Jonas Brothers

The successful sibling band, which reunited last year, gave a very good and personable performance of their new single “What a Man Gotta Do”, together with tank dancers. It was energetic and Nick Jonas was the only one to give us Elvis Presley vibe, although we will probably still remember Monday morning, the only one with her eye-catching gold and black jackets.

10. Ariana Grande

Grande toured virtually continuously last year to support her Grammy-nominated album of the year, “Thank U, Next”. Understandably, she looked a little tired and occasionally overwhelmed, with huge set pieces and costume changes. However, that did not prevent her from giving everything during this three song medley in which she blew the roof off “Imagine” in a black ball gown before she gave us the choreography on the hits “7 Rings” and “Thank U” handed over. “(This breakup!) She also seemed to be constipated and crying even during the latter self-love hymn, so our hats in front of her are for solving.

9. Tanya Tucker

Together with Brandi Carlile at the piano, the country legend, who started their very first Grammys Sunday, sang a poignant version of their song “Bring My Flowers Now” with sadly up-to-date texts such as “We all think we have the time until we don’t , “Our only complaint was that the performance was so short that Tucker and Carlile had time to hand over the award for the best comedy album (to Dave Chappelle, who wasn’t even there).

8. Rosalia

The Spanish breakthrough in flamenco and one of the best new artist nominations this year put on a white body with fringes and was fascinated by a choreographic mix of songs like “Juro Que” and “Malamente”, which are full of hand clapping and angelic, automatically tuned vocals ,

7. H.E.R.

After H.E.R. once again thrilled by the soulful “sometimes” that alternates between piano and electric guitar.

6. Lil Nas X.

No gig made us smile more tonight than Lil Nas X, who gave his ubiquitous summer song “Old Town Road”, which contains many of his most important remixes, an exciting new twist. He started to sit the song on a couch in his “living room” before turning around a set that led us on the journey of the trap country hit: sharing verse with the K-pop phenomenon BTS, viral star Mason Ramsey Jodler ”) and finally Billy Ray Cyrus. It was unnecessary to add the futuristic “rodeo” at the end, but it didn’t take the sheer joy of seeing them all singing together on stage.

5. Billie Eilish

After her cheeky, pyrotechnic appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, it was nice to see Eilish what she does best – singing – with little effort. The 18-year-old child prodigy sat on a stool and was accompanied by her brother / colleague Finneas O’Connell. She sang her ballad “When the Party’s Over” gently and forcefully. It was simple and slimmed down, but as it was sandwiched between grandiose turns of Grande and Aerosmith, it was a welcome change.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo, who led this year with eight nominations, started the ceremony dynamically and showed her powerful vocals on “Cuz I Love You”, supported by a stirring orchestra and in a glittering black robe. The charismatic pop rap outbreak then quickly turned into a futuristic bodysuit to interpret their number 1 hit “Truth Hurts” accompanied by ballerinas and background dancers. Lizzo ended the performance with her unique flute solo and got the whole audience on their feet. Reminds us that she is currently one of the happiest entertainers in music.

3. Alicia Keys

The returning Grammys presenter was faced with the daunting task of keeping the show light and music-oriented while paying tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter accident late Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other children came tomorrow. But Keys hit the perfect note and played a short a cappella version of Boyz II Men’s with the R&B trio “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”. It was impossible not to bother to see the four because they sang immensely stirring lyrics like “I thought we would see it forever, but it’s gone forever.” It was a beautiful, heartbreaking tribute, the two artists deserve kudos for the last minute move together.

2. Tyler, the creator

Tyler easily won many new fans on Sunday with his explosive Grammys performance, one of the best we’ve ever seen at an awards ceremony – period. After a short a cappella game with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men about his hit “Earfquake”, the rapper in question started a wild, fiery rendition of his song “New Magic Wand”. Tyler screamed wildly into a microphone on stage with dancers in short blonde wigs and bright pink suits. In the meantime, suburban houses burned around them and a crater formed in the middle of a wrong street, into which it fell at the end of the performance. Not only was it absolutely captivating to watch, but the camera also trembled chaotically with Tyler and his coterie, making this dream of a manic fever that we won’t soon forget a dream.

1. Demi Lovato

Lovato, who made her first big appearance since her hospital stay after a possible drug overdose in 2018, earned a standing ovation for her raw, powerful, and mostly emotional performance of the new song “Anyone,” which she wrote four days before her hospital stay. The ballad, as Lovato has described, is a “cry for help” with painful lyrics about loneliness (“I feel stupid when I sing / nobody listens to me”). The 27-year-old former Disney star choked when she started the song and had to start over. Tears ran down her face as she struggled effortlessly through the sophisticated vocal theaters. If you’ve forgotten that Lovato is one of our most talented, vulnerable, and soulful live singers, check out “Anyone” and let yourself be moved to tears.

