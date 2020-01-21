advertisement

The charity behind the regeneration of a Fife park has defended the “brutal” cuts to shrubs and trees following public criticism.

A number of local people expressed their objection, saying that the actions of the Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT) at Silverburn Park in Leven, amounted to the desecration of 18th century gardens.

They complained that rhododendrons had been hacked and that mature trees were being felled as part of the ongoing work at the park.

FEAT responded, however, that the cuts were aimed at eradicating invasive species and removing dangerous trees and were based on expert advice.

They said this decision would allow the trees and shrubs that were part of the park’s original landscape to flourish.

A spokesperson for the organization, which helps people with mental health issues get back to work, said he signed a wood management plan when the maintenance of Silverburn resumed on behalf of Fife Council.

“This was produced by an experienced landscape consultant and defined a series of policies which had to be followed in order to restore the forests to their original state,” he said.

“This was necessary because the key characteristic of a designed landscape is that it must be regularly maintained and clearly what has not been done for a number of years.”

He stated that the result was that invasive species such as the salmon and rhododendron ponticum had overwhelmed the original plants and shrubs.

Declaring that the management plan had been approved by the National Trust for Scotland, the spokesperson added: “Although the work to eradicate invasive species and eliminate dangerous and self-sowing trees may seem brutal, it is based on expert advice and allow trees and shrubs that were part of the landscape originally designed to flourish.

“The benefits may not be immediately obvious, but this is a long-term project that we have just launched.

“The end result will be a restored landscape with lots of nice trees and shrubs that will encourage diversity of wildlife and be easier to maintain.”

Silverburn Park was donated to Leven City Council by the Russell family in 1973, provided that a woodland management plan had been agreed with the National Trust.

The plan states that Silverburn must remain a quiet area forever, used for nature trails, quiet parks, and organized camping.

