advertisement

Manchester United are set to sign a high-quality midfielder during the January transfer window, and they appear to have recognized Sporting Lisbon skier Bruno Fernandez as a man to extend his career in the area of ​​need.

The signing of the new midfielder has been unavoidable for Manchester United since injuring two midfielders last month.

LONDON [Reuters] – French international Paul Pogba and his Scottish counterpart Scott MacTomina have lost their Manchester United midfielder following recent injuries expected to be sustained until next month.

advertisement

Ruben Neves has no desire for a possible move to Old Trafford, reports say. He has been linked with Manchester United under the wish of Ole Gunnar Solskaya to strengthen his midfield, but the player has not shown any signs of leaving the wolves.

Pogba has a ankle injury and has already undergone surgery to correct it, while young Makomina has a knee injury.

Bruno Fernandez is expected to complete his move to Manchester United later this month.

According to experienced Italian journalist Nicolo Shira, Bruno Fernandez will sign the Manchester United contract, which expires in 2025 at a salary of £ 6 million a year.

Manchester United will have to pay £ 65million to sign Bruno Fernandez, despite his Portuguese club ready to accept an initial payment of £ 50million, with £ 15m additions.

The Red Devils want to include former London Sporting player Marcos Royo in a deal likely for Bruno Fernandez, and will most likely be rejected by the Portuguese club.

advertisement