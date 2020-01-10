advertisement

Manchester United are back in the race to sign Lisbon’s Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandez after not signing him last summer.

The Red Devils have a short amount and quality in midfield, and that played a big part in their return for Bruno Fernandez, who has become a key player for both the club and the country over the last year.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United will have to pay £ 60m to secure the signing of their midfielder from Sporting Lisbon.

Earlier this season Bruno Fernandez was also a target for both Real and Tottenham.

He was part of the Portuguese team, which won the first UEFA Nations League number one.

The Portuguese international recently signed a new contract at Sporting in Lisbon, which took his release clause for € 100 million (about £ 80 million).

Manchester United have no quality right now with midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTomina.

Both players are key midfielders for the Red Devils, and their actions are not expected until next month.

Paul Pogba has been operated on with a distressing ankle injury and will not be available until next month.

Scott McTominay has a knee injury in last month’s game against Newcastle United.

