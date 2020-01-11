advertisement

After the latest NHL trade rumors, the Boston Bruins are looking ahead, and Tyler Toffoli is one of them.

The Boston Bruins are, as usual, contenders for the Stanley Cup. When they started on January 11, they had a 26-8-11 record when they led the Atlantic Division. However, the Bruins have been having a hard time lately, having recently lost 11 out of 15 games. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, they want to make some changes. One of the players they’re targeting is Los Angeles Kings striker Tyler Toffoli.

This report comes from Elliotte Friedman in his latest podcast on 31 thoughts.

“I’m telling you, I think Boston, if you wanted, you could almost always make a deal for Toffoli … I think you know you have it in your back pocket.”

advertisement

Friedman also mentioned New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider as a potential target, although it might be a bit expensive for Boston’s taste. In addition, the Rangers are not entirely sure whether they will trade with him. If Boston wants to act quickly, Kreider may not be an option.

Toffoli would go well with the Bruins. You really need a striker who can ease the pressure on Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, who together scored 73 of the team’s 151 goals. Jake DeBrusk (13 goals) is the only striker besides this trio with more than 10 goals.

This season Toffoli has scored 12 goals in 45 games. He is on the best way to challenge more than 20 goals. Toffoli’s 12 goals would take fifth place among the Bruins, and he does so while he’s on a team fighting for a goal. The Kings finished 27th in the ranking, while Boston finished fifth overall.

In addition, Toffolis 9 goals of the same strength would occupy third place among the Bruins, who finished twelfth in the NHL in 5-on-5 goals. It would give them a nice second line option that could help complement the phenomenal work that their top line does. Toffoli could also give their already lethal power game a nice boost.

It could take the Bruins a first round to get Toffoli. However, the trading market is not really set yet, so it is difficult to say. A choice in the second round and a decent prospect could do the trick. Toffoli is an experienced player who has post season experience. In short, it is exactly what the Bruins need.

advertisement