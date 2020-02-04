advertisement

Steve Bruce has referred to the suggestion that Newcastle has been lucky this season as an “insult”, but has admitted that he mustn’t dare risk his team’s Premier League status by experimenting with a less pragmatic approach.

Bruce is likely relieved to travel to Oxford United on Tuesday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The win would offer Newcastle a trip to West Brom for the first time since 2006 in the fifth round. However, in order to avoid embarrassment against the opponents of the first division in the Kassam stadium, visitors must certainly have a little creativity that has been difficult to develop lately.

Some critics believe that the Safety First 3-4-3 system inherited from Rafael Benitez is the cause of the problem, but he’s not tempted to deviate in the near future.

“I don’t think we’re ready to change,” said Newcastle manager, who would ideally overtake his squad this summer.

“I could change tomorrow and play the way Norwich makes it easy, but I think if we switch to four in the back we will get into trouble.” The players we have are comfortable in our system. This is the most effective way to keep this team in the Premier League. It doesn’t really look like “my” team yet, but as soon as I try to open up a bit, we start to fight. “

Bruce hesitates with suggestions that he enjoyed a happy St James’ Park tenure.

“Maybe in the past few weeks. However, I cannot see that we have accumulated points in the Premier League in the past seven months. I think that’s an insult to the players. I really, really. They may not be the best technically, but they go out and give as much as they can. That is all you can ask. “

If Newcastle was lucky enough to beat Chelsea before playing Everton, Oxford, and then Norwich, Bruce believes that fatigue is a mitigating factor, although he has played poorly in all four cases.

winter break

He is annoyed that the game falls on Tuesday night during the supposed winter break, but would not scrap any repetitions.

“I think we have to restructure the whole season. Why not start a week earlier or end a week later?

“I understand that for a club like Oxford, this replay is likely to sign a player, but I also understand that it is ridiculous to expect top players to go on every Tuesday and Saturday.” In my humble opinion, we should do away with international friendlies. “

He has to get along with Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro in Oxford without two international surrogates because they were not signed in time for the engagement. However, he hopes to be able to use Matty and Sean Longstaff, although the two brothers have not yet made any new contacts.

Matty Longstaff has been in the business for the past six months and has been watched by both Milan and Internazionale.

“It’s a problem,” said Bruce. “It really is. I hope that both longstaffs will be tied up, but the players have the power today. I hope it shows a bit of common sense.”

– Guardian

