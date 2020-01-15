advertisement

Kevin Stefanski, who faltered second behind Freddie Kitchens in the Browns’ coaching quest in 2019 a year ago, jumped straight back into the pool in 2020 against tougher competition, this time to include Josh McDaniels and Mike McCarthy.

And this time Stefanski won.

He beat McDaniels, the Patriots offensive coordinator, with six Super Bowl rings and five other candidates to become the Browns’ 10th full-time head coach. McCarthy, who was interviewed by the Browns on January 2, was hired by the Cowboys on January 6 – three days before the Browns met Stefanski at the search in 2020. They met with him twice last year before opting for Kitchens, who was fired after his 6:10 win in his single year as head coach.

“I am unflinching and fearless,” said Stefanski on January 14th during his introductory press conference at FirstEnergy Stadium. “The challenge is here and I can’t wait to be part of this change.

“Why am I convinced of this? Because I was in the building, I know the people we have. I know that we will expand this building. I know we’re going to add players like in the NFL. But I’m looking forward to this challenge and I’m ready for it. “

Stefanski, 37, is head coach of the Vikings coaching staff for the first time in 14 seasons – the last three games in 2018 and 2019 as the Vikings offensive coordinator. He said whether he calls or gives up games as Brown’s head coach depends on the composition of his coaching staff that he’s currently formulating.

“My management style is to be authentic,” said Stefanski. “I will be me and I think that is good enough. I will work directly with our players. They will get to know me and I will get to know them and I want to lead from a relationship point of view. I want them to understand what it is about I’m fine.

“I am ready and ready and excited to lead from the front while I stand in front of you. And I am also willing and willing to take a step back and let the success and light shine on our players where it should be.”

Stefanski was a finalist for the job last year after being the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for just three games. It had to be more than his game calling ability that caught the search committee’s attention for 2019. So what was it?

“I think it’s really about leadership,” said chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, who led the search for coaching. “Now leadership has many different components. What kind of communicator is someone? How cooperative is he? How natural or authentic is it? All of these things are important, but they all really point to leadership, and that’s exactly what we were looking for in this process in the first place.

“When we met him this year, he is still the same person. He is still the leader we remember. He still feels very comfortable in his skin. He makes sure that everyone is around him feel good straight away, and I think that made us all feel good. ”

Stefanski said “The sky is the limit” for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“He’s the trigger, and that’s the exciting part for me,” said Stefanski. “I’ve worked with many quarterbacks over the years, many great ones, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with him and getting to work.

“As with any of our players, when they enter the building we have a detailed plan for them how they will improve. Baker, as a young player, the sky is the limit. But we will invest the work to do it with Baker I’m still in my infancy last year and I’ll find out a few things when we get started. ”

Stefanski believes he’s up to the task of managing the strong personalities in the Brown squad. This group includes Mayfield, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett and David Njoku.

“Personality is welcome. Your production is required, ”said Stefanski. “We will have a culture of accountability. We will have structures. The players will understand our rules and what it is about, and we will make high demands and hold every player accountable. Ultimately, I know this about players: they may not come out and ask you about it, but that’s what they want. “

Stefanski will be a busy man in the next few days. He will make important contributions to hiring the next general manager, said team owner Jimmy Haslam. Viking deputy director general, George Paton, and vice president of the Eagles football operations division, Andrew Berry, are interviewed for the position this week.

Stefanski said that he will be very aware of filling out his coaching staff. He said being with just one team would not affect his ability to hire qualified assistants.

“We will take our time and do it right,” said Stefanski. “I was in an organization, but you get to know a lot of people and you grow as a trainer and you know how to meet different people.

“There is no shortage of candidates and we also have to meet with the current staff. Sit down with everyone and spend some time with them. We will definitely take our time and be diligent. “

