The Browns have completed their interviews with the head coaches during a seven-hour meeting with Josh McDaniels on January 10, and are now focused on finding their next general manager.

According to Albert Breer of MMQB, the Colts have given the Browns permission to interview Deputy Director General Ed Dodds.

The Browns have also asked the Eagles for permission to interview Vice President of Football Operations Andrew Berry, a league source confirmed. Berry was in the Browns front office from 2016 to 18.

The Browns are also interested in Bill’s Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen, Cleveland.com reported.

Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam wants the head coach to be involved in the selection of the general manager.

Robert Saleh, the 49ers’ defense coordinator and one of eight candidates interviewed for the head coach, served as a quality control trainer with the Seahawks from 2011 to 2013 when Dodds was part of the Boy Scout division in Seattle.

However, Dodds’ reputation goes beyond a connection to Saleh seven years ago.

“If you ask 10 front office people in the league who is the best scout in the NFL, you will probably hear Ed Dodds’ name the most,” wrote Matt Miller of Bleacher Report in May 2019 General Manager at the Indianapolis Colts, nobody in the league is as well known as the top scout, so Ballard Dodds lured Seattle and gave him a right place on his throne in Indianapolis.

“Why isn’t Dodds a household name? As I have been told, he does not particularly like the attention that comes with making decisions, and may not even want to be the CEO. That would be great news for the Colts. But Dodds should soon receive calls to apply for top jobs. “

SFGate.com reported that Saleh is not a finalist in the Browns coaching job, but this may not be correct. The Browns remain silent about their preferences and the fact that they would turn to Dodds suggests that Saleh is still in the picture.

Berry would become general manager of current Viking offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as head coach if Haslam chooses this pairing.

Chris Mortensen from ESPN reported that Daboll was a “sleep candidate” for the Browns coaching job. The Patriots’ offensive coordinators, Josh McDaniels and Stefanski, have been favorites since the search for a coach began on January 2.

The front office manager has worked his way up nicely. He has been Bills’ Deputy General Manager since 2017. Before that he was Director of College Scouting at Dolphins for three years. Daboll has been the coordinator of the Bills offensive since 2018.

The Browns were not reported to have asked permission to interview Dave Ziegler, director of pro staff for New England, as a potential general manager for McDaniels.

