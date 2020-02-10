advertisement

Brown’s defensive end Myles Garrett, who was indefinitely banned and hit in the head one day after Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet was removed from the NFL, met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on February 10.

The meeting, first reported by Cleveland.com and confirmed by a league source, was a necessary step that Goodell had anticipated for Garrett’s eventual reinstatement.

Garrett missed the last six games of 2019. The Browns went 2-4 without him and only beat the Dolphins and Bengals while losing to the Steelers, Cardinals, Ravens and a rematch with the Bengals.

Brown’s defensive duel against Larry Ogunjobi (one game) and Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey (two games) was also suspended.

I made a terrible mistake last night, “Garrett said in a statement on November 15.” I lost control and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character by my actions.

“I would like to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and the NFL. I know I have to be responsible for what happened, learn from my mistake and I intend to do it . “

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Garrett is expected to be re-employed before April 6th if he completes the consultation.

Garrett has not been available to the media since the November 14 incident last year, although the NFL allowed him back to Brown’s headquarters to train in the weight room. He had 10 sacks and 29 equipment in the 10 games he played in 2019 before being banned.

In other news, the Browns officially announced they would hire Alex Van Pelt as the offensive coordinator and Mike Priefer as the special team coordinator.

Priefer was the coordinator of the special teams for the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 18, while Stefanski worked as a coach on the offensive side of the ball. Priefer coached the Browns special teams in 2019. It was an easy decision for Stefanski to keep him.

“It was great to be back at Coach Prief,” Stefanski told Cleveland Browns.com. “He is someone on a personal level, whom I have great respect for. Great family man. I couldn’t be more excited to be with him again. I saw him coach. I’ve seen his units play really well. It’s exciting to be back at Coach Prief. “

Priefer said that in 2020 he had “pending business.

“We still have some work to do, some unfinished business,” said Priefer. “Ultimately, I think we have to hold out better, hold the punt return better and better protect the kickoff return with our drops. “We have to have more production from our returnees. We left a few meters on the table, whether it didn’t hit the seam properly or whether it was too easy with an arm device. These are the areas we want to improve. “

Van Pelt will be an offensive coordinator for the first time since 2009 when he was at the Bills. He was the Bengals quarterback coach last season and before that he was Packers Quarterback coach for four seasons. He is fired up to work with Brown’s third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I rated him as a QB trainer for the draft and was obviously impressed,” Van Pelt told Cleveland Browns.com. “You have been playing against him for two years. You see what a competitor he is, what a player he is on the field, loves the game and plays it with passion. These are all the things you are looking for in a great player. “

Van Pelt is one of the new Browns team coaches Stefanski has not worked with in Minnesota, but Stefanski has seen first-hand the results of Van Pelt’s collaboration with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2014-17.

“I think his work with the different people he has had throughout his career is very impressive,” said Stefanski. “Just like me, he was in a lot of different systems. There’s a really funny discussion when we put on a piece and say, “What did you call that or how did you teach it?”

Stefanski said he is not sure whether he or Val Pelt will play in 2020.

