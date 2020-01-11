advertisement

It is only true that analytics was a buzzword when looking for a new head coach. After nine days of interviewing eight candidates, the search committee has a lot of information that needs to be analyzed before a decision is made.

A league source said it would not expect an announcement for January 11th. But something could break before the end of the weekend.

advertisement

When the Browns conducted the eighth interview with Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, on January 10, it was believed that McDaniels would be the next Browns chief coach until the end of the day. That didn’t happen.

McDaniels is a legend as an offensive coordinator who has helped make patriot quarterback Tom Brady famous. His name comes up every year when coaches are fired. McDaniels failed in Denver (5-17 after 6-0 in 2009). But if Haslam could land him – supposedly the most sought-after coordinator or assistant coach in the entire NFL – then the Browns owner could finally end the curse the team has had as an expansion team since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Haslam would be a hero if he had been despised for repeated failures. This is his fifth search for a coach. The Browns would exceptionally comment positively on the ESPN news cycle. If McDaniels could do what he did to Brady with Baker Mayfield, the Browns could be the next NFL dynasty. This vision must be in Haslam’s head.

Haslam’s fingerprints had only been on the Browns since the first day of the training camp in 2012, when he started buying Randy Lerner’s team. The Browns have gone 5-11, 4-12, 7-9, 3-13, 1-15, 0-16, 7-8-1 and 6-10 since Haslam started paying the bills.

To have McDaniels as the offensive coordinator on the same day as head coach would have been in a hurry since the Browns are the only NFL team without a head coach. Since no race could be won, the search committee, led by Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, used January 11 to think about options.

Mike McCarthy, who was interviewed by the Browns on January 2, was hired by the Cowboys on January 6. Four of the other six, with the exception of McDaniels, are coaches for teams that were in the playoffs at dawn on January 11th.

Three of these teams will play on January 11th. Minnesota with the Viking offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski, and San Francisco with the Viking defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, met at 4:35 p.m. In Santa Clara, California, the Ravens hosted offensive coordinator Greg Roman Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. Kicking off.

The Browns also interviewed the chief’s offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy. The bosses receive the Houston Texans at 3:00 p.m. January 12 in Kansas City. The Browns did not interview coaches from Seattle’s playoff game in Green Bay on January 12.

Meanwhile, on January 11, the Browns were given permission to interview Colts’ deputy director general, Ed Dodds, for the director general’s job, a league source. The Browns have also asked the Eagles for permission to interview Andrew Berry, vice president of football operations.

Dodds has ties to Saleh and Berry has been linked to Stefanski. Neither has links to McDaniels.

Two coaches from teams that dropped out of the wildcard round – Bills ‘offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz – were interviewed on January 6 and 8, respectively. The patriots were also eliminated as a wildcard team.

The main focus of the search was on McDaniels and Stefanski. DePodesta recommended Stefanski last year, but Haslam listened to John Dorsey and hired Freddie Kitchens instead. The Browns ended 6-10 in 2019. The kitchen was released on December 29, and the Browns and Dorsey parted company two days later – a euphemism for the released.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on January 11 that Daboll is a “sleeper” to take on.

Daboll was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010 under Eric Mangini. Among other things, he was the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins and Chiefs as well as the University of Alabama and the Bills.

advertisement