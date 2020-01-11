advertisement

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. But if it’s broken, hire an offensive trainer who can fix it quickly.

The list of candidates the Browns want to interview for their position as head coach clearly shows that team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta are focused on finding someone to get quarterback Baker Mayfield back on track can.

The Browns have asked permission from the Ravens offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, Patriots O.C. Josh McDaniels, Bills O.C. Brian Daboll, Chiefs O.C. Eric Bienemy and Vikings O.C. Kevin Stefanski.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Browns will interview 49-passing coordinator Mike LaFleur and 49-run game coordinator Mike McDaniel on the first weekend in January. The Browns also asked the 49ers for permission to meet San Francisco Defense Coordinator Robert Saleh.

Schefter also reported Baylor coach Matt Ruhle declined an invitation to be interviewed by the Browns. Ruhle is considered the leader in coaching positions with the Giants and Panthers.

Mayfield ranked just one year after rookie-of-the-year rankings in 2019 (Giants, who retired Saquon Barkley won) almost at the end of every passing category in 2019 when he scored an NFL rookie with 27 touchdown passes Set a record.

Mayfield reached 31st place in 2019 with a pedestrian rating of 78.8. He gave a rating of 93.8 last year. He threw 21 interceptions. Only Jameis Winston from the Buccaneers at 30 threw more.

Mayfield finished 34th in the fourth quarter, throwing six touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

The Browns plan to interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy on January 3rd.

The NFL imposes restrictions on when coaches can be interviewed by playoff teams.

Trainers in teams with preliminary decisions – Roman, Bienemy, Saleh and LaFleur – must be interviewed before Monday’s division round of the playoffs. This means that these interviews must be conducted by January 5th this year.

Trainers in wild card games – McDaniels and Stefanski – are not restricted if his team loses, unless permission is required. If his team wins to advance to the division round, the interview must take place before the division games – the weekend of January 11-12.

Initial interviews with coaches from the four teams who are still playing after the divisions’ playoffs are not possible. When a team moves up to the Super Bowl, a candidate from that team can be interviewed a second time the week after the conference championship game. However, after the teams arrive at the Super Bowl grounds, which will take place this season, interviews can no longer be played on February 2nd in Miami.

McCarthy and McDaniels would likely be the front runners in relieving the fired Freddie Kitchens if the Browns want someone with head coaching experience.

McCarthy was 135-85-2 as Packers’ coach from 2006-18. He was lucky enough to coach Brett Favre for two seasons and switch to Aaron Rodgers in 2008, a first round draft pick from 2005. Rodgers was between 6 and 10 years old in 2008 and then had nine seasons without interruption until he 2018 turned 6 -9-1. McCarthy was fired with four games in the 2018 season.

McDaniels was 11-17 in one and a half seasons as a Broncos coach from 2009-10. He started his NFL career in 2001 as an assistant to the Patriots. He was lucky enough to coach Tom Brady for a total of 13 years. He was New England’s quarterback coach in 2004 and the offensive coordinator / QB coach from 2005 to 2008 before taking on the position of head coach of the Broncos. In 2012 he returned to New England as an offensive coordinator / quarterback coach and has had the same job for the past eight seasons.

