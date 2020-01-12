advertisement

It’s not the season for Brown’s defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to be funny.

The defense of the Browns was hollowed out by the Bengalis on December 8th for 179 meters and by the Cardinals on December 15th for 226 meters.

Next up is the challenge of slowing the ravens’ train. The Ravens have won 10 games in a row since the Browns defeated them 40-25 in Baltimore on September 29. The Browns and Ravens meet on December 22nd at 1:00 p.m. in the last home game of 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“Cage the Quarterback” is #Brown’s defensive fight against Larry Ogunjobi’s plan to control Raven’s superstar Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Tbkjb98xco

– Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider), December 19, 2019

The Ravens are by far the best rushing team in the NFL. Her 2,830 yards on the floor surpassed second place in San Francisco (2,058) by almost 800 yards. MVP Lamar Jackson, second-year quarterback, is likely to lead the team with 1,105 rushes. Mark Ingram is not far behind with 953 hectic meters.

“We have to play much better with our hands, throw blocks, stay in our gaps and trust the man next to us to stay in his gap,” said Wilks before training on December 19th. Much of it is discipline, and then it comes of course only to complete the execution. I think it will be pretty much the same thing we saw last week (from Arizona). We need to make sure, as we have already started, that we make these corrections precisely. “

Bengals’ Joe Mixon wore 23 times for 146 yards with a long distance of 26 yards. The Kenyan Drake of the Cardinals sailed 137 yards through the defense with 22 runs of 21 meters. Neither rushing total was distorted by a 70-yard run. Blockers from both teams pushed back the Browns’ defenders like plows that clear the road of fluffy snow.

The Browns have now played four games without suspended Myles Garrett defensive defender. Olivier Vernon has missed five of the last six games with a knee injury and has only tackled in 12 games in the single game (against Pittsburgh on December 1st). Vernon, who was supposed to book with Garrett to frighten the Browns line of defense, has 24 tackles and three sacks this season.

Vernon was limited in training on December 19th. A back injury prevented defender Sheldon Richardson from training for a second day in a row.

“We have to eliminate big games in the first and second defeats, get them behind the sticks and force them to pass the ball on,” said defender Larry Ogunjobi. “We want to collect points on the offensive and position ourselves to play complementary football, make it one-dimensional, keep the ball in front of us and lock up the quarterback. These are the biggest when it comes to stopping the run.

“When we move, brake, or whatever we do, it has to be all 11 guys doing their job, because all it takes is one guy in the wrong gap and then it becomes what you did last week have seen.”

Catching Jackson, as Ogunjobi suggests, is much easier said than done. Jackson threw 33 touchdown passes and ran for seven. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to hit 1,000 yards and 2,500 in one season (reaching 2,889 yards). He has completed 70.1 percent of his passes and has thrown 22 touchdown passes and one interception in the last seven games.

