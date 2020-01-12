advertisement

Browns, who ran back Nick Chubb and led the NFL with 1,408 yards, was named a Pro Bowl starter in an announcement by the NFL on December 17.

Chubb is supported by teammate receiver Jarvis Landry on the AFC team, which will be played on January 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will be televised by ESPN.

“The Pro Bowl is a tremendous honor, and although it seems like an individual award, it wouldn’t have been possible without the support and commitment of my team,” said Landry in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful to have come back for the fifth time and to have embodied the hard work and dedication we have done this season as Cleveland Browns. As I said last year, it will be very special for me to wear the orange helmet. “

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowl veteran, can show Chubb everything it takes to be a Pro Bowl player. Landry leads the Browns with 74 catches for 1,018 yards and five touchdowns.

Chubb is in his second season with the Browns after finishing 35th overall in 2018. His 1,408 rushing yards are most for a Browns player since Jim Brown raced for 1,544 yards in 1965 when an NFL season lasted 12 games. Chubb has played in 14 games and eclipsed 100 meters seven times.

“I’m proud to represent the Cleveland Browns at the Pro Bowl,” said Chubb. “This is the result of hard work and I want to thank my teammates and fans for their support. Everyone was involved – our line, tight ends, the whole offense, not just me. I am really honored, but I would exchange this and every single award for team success. “

Left winger Joel Bitonio is a first alternative. Linebacker Joe Schobert is a second alternative. Cornerback Denzel Ward is a fourth alternative and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a fifth alternative.

Pro Bowl polls are conducted by fans, coaches and players. Each group makes up a third of the votes. Players cannot vote for teammates and coaches cannot vote for their own players.

Chubb led all AFC second legs in the fan vote with 316,008 votes. The overall fan choice leader was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who the Browns will face on December 22nd at FirstEnergy Stadium. Jackson threw three touchdown passes, plus two interceptions, and rushed to nine carriers for 66 yards on September 29 when the Browns defeated the Ravens 40-25 in Baltimore.

