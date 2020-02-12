The NFL on February 12th reinstated Brown’s defensive against Myles Garrett in one move, ending Garrett’s perpetual suspension because he ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head on November 14th last year.

Garrett met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on February 10th.

“We welcome Myles to our organization with open arms,” ​​Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We know that he is grateful to be reinstated, to leave the past behind and to develop and grow as a manager. We look forward to his strong positive presence as a teammate, player and person in our community. “

The incident happened with eight seconds remaining in a nationwide game on Thursday evening between the Browns and Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Garrett attacked Rudolph after Rudolph got a passport. Garrett stayed on Rudolph and Rudolph tried to pull Garrett’s helmet off.

Garrett got up, tore off Rudolph’s helmet, and then hit Rudolph as he walked towards Garrett.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely the next day. He missed the last six games of the 2019 season. He had 10 sacks in 10 games before the suspension. The Browns were 2-4 in the games he missed.

“But now, yes, I think I’m back !!!” Garrett tweeted.

The Browns Offseason program begins on April 6th.

The suspension cost Garrett $ 740,766 in lost earnings, 6/17 of his salary for 2019