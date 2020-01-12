advertisement

Kevin Stefanski is Brown’s new head coach.

The decision to elect Stefanski in front of six other candidates made a search committee around midday on January 12, led by Paul DePodesta, Browns chief strategy officer, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

advertisement

Stefanski, 37, has been the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in the last three games of 2018 and 19 years. He helped Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​to a Passer rating of 107.4 – the highest in the career of the 31-year-old quarterback. Cousins ​​threw 26 touchdown passes, compared to six interceptions in 2019.

Stefanski defeated the Patriots ‘offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, the Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from the Bills, Eric Bieniemy from the Chiefs, Greg Roman from the Ravens and Eagles, the defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Mike McCarthy, who first interviewed Haslam on December 29 after Freddie Kitchens was released, was hired by the cowboys on January 6.

Stefanski played football with Penn. He was hired by the Vikings in 2006 as an assistant to then head coach Brad Childress and has spent his entire NFL career at Minnesota. He was a finalist for the Browns head coach last year, but Haslam heard general manager John Dorsey and hired kitchens instead. Kitchens and Dorsey were fired after the Browns ended with a 6-10 record in 2019.

The next step for the Browns will be hiring a general manager. This job is likely to go to Andrew Berry, who was in Browns’ front office from 2016 to 2018. He spent 2019 as Vice President Football Operations to get out of the shadow of Dorsey.

DePodesta urged Stefanski to become head coach last year, but this time Haslam heard DePodesta.

advertisement