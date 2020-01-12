advertisement

Jarvis Landry has been suffering from hip pain since the Browns reported to the training camp in late July.

The Pro Bowl Wide Receiver revealed the origin of his injury on December 26th.

Landry said a broken bone at the base of his spine was diagnosed in early summer, which limited his practice time this season and may require surgery to correct the problem.

“I just talked to the doctors and did the first OTA scans. I started with a sacral fracture and from then on everything else went wrong,” said the 27-year-old.

“My hip has bothered me since then and it was definitely a struggle. I wouldn’t say it got worse – I would call it annoying – but it definitely won’t get any better.”

The sacrum consists of two vertebrae that form a large triangular bone at the lower end of the spine, which acts as a wedge between the hip bones. Fractures are typically associated with significant hip, back, or groin pain.

Landry has played in all 15 games and led the team with 81 receptions, 1,092 yards and five touchdown catches. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in six seasons – two in a row since joining Cleveland in 2018 – and continues to show strong chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However, the most important number for Landry is zero. The Louisiana State product has never missed a regular season game and intends to extend its series to 96 in a row when the Browns play at Cincinnati in the December 29 final.

“We owe it to ourselves to go there one last time this season and fight for victory,” said Landry, who limped through the locker room. “We owe each other the work that we put together as a group.

“I think doing the right things during the week allowed me to come on Sunday and just do the best I can.”

Until then, the 5-foot-11, 196-pounder will postpone a hip specialist’s visit until next week. His logic is twofold: Landry does not want to know the severity of his condition, nor does he want a doctor to do so, as this may prevent him from playing against the Bengals.

“Honestly, I don’t have a real, true diagnosis at this point,” said Landry, whose 562 receptions are most in six seasons in NFL history. “I only know that we have another opportunity this week. We play to get out there and fight for victory. That’s why we play this game. “

Cleveland (6-9) retired from the playoffs last week and is sure to have a worse record than the 7-8-1 of 2018, which exponentially increased coach Freddie Kitchens’ performance in the first year.

Landry and Mayfield both said they are not considering a possible change of coach, but are determined to beat Cincinnati (1-14) and help receiver Odell Beckham Jr. collect 46 yards to hit 1,000 a year.

Bengal coach Zac Taylor expects nothing less than her best.

“Jarvis is one of the toughest competitors I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Taylor, former quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for the Dolphins. “I don’t remember how many years we were together in Miami, but we were always very impressed with the way he approached Sundays and the expectations he had of himself. He is a tough one Competitor. “

Remarks

DE Olivier Vernon (knee) has missed six of the last seven games, but Kitchens said “he has a chance” to see action. … Kitchens said RB Dontrell Hilliard (left knee), who suffered a season injury against Baltimore in week 16, is unlikely to need surgery. … Pro Bowl RB, Nick Chubb was voted MVP of the team by reporters reporting on the Browns. The second-year professional has an NFL record of 1,453 meters, 92 more than Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey. … DT Sheldon Richardson, who has been working with his fourth team since 2016, was chosen as the winner of the Good Guy Award. … Kitchen plans for interviewing players to drop out on December 30th.

