advertisement

On January 21, the Rocky River police found marijuana in a car that Kareem Hunt was driving during a traffic incident when the Browns were stopped for speeding on Interstate90.

According to the police report, the officers discovered the smell of marijuana that came out of the car during the traffic incident. Hunt was asked to get out of the car and sit in the back of the police cruiser while the officers searched the vehicle.

advertisement

The police found “small amounts of marijuana in three different locations” in a backpack that the police report said was found in the back seat of Hunt’s car. The backpack was confiscated as evidence.

Hunt was spearheaded for speeding but not for drug possession. The police report does not show how fast Hunt drove.

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the situation and is gathering more information.

Hunt was signed by the Browns last February. The former star, who ran back for Willoughby South, was suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of 2019 for violating the league’s code of conduct.

A video of Hunt pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February 2018 appeared on November 30 of this year. Hunt was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time. The chiefs cut him straight away.

Former Browns general manager John Dorsey, who designed Hunt in Kansas City in 2017, signed Hunt to play for the Browns, knowing that Hunt would face a ban for part of the 2019 season.

Hunt was interviewed outside a Cleveland bar on July 1, 2019, but nothing came of this situation. He had no other known brushes with the law to stop traffic until January 21.

Hunt raced for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carry and got 37 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the Browns in 2019.

advertisement