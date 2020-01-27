advertisement

Kareem Hunt told the Rocky River police that he hadn’t passed a drug test when he was stopped on January 21 on Interstate 90 for speeding.

The police found a small amount of marijuana and a container of vodka with the seal in a backpack in the back seat of the Browns’ car. Hunt has been approved to drive 77 mph in a 60 mph zone. It was not approved for marijuana possession or vodka.

Hunt was put in the back of the police cruiser. The police video of the arrest shows Hunt pleading with the police and informing him that he is in a hurry to catch a flight.

“I’ve been through a lot, Officer. I’ve been through a lot,” Hunt says.

“I know you have,” said the officer.

Hunt, a third round of the Chiefs’ election in 2017, led the NFL as a rookie with 1,327 yards. In February 2018, he bumped and kicked a woman in a hotel in downtown Cleveland. The video of the incident appeared on November 30, 2018. The chiefs cut it the same day.

Former Browns general manager John Dorsey, who designed Hunt in Kansas City, signed the former South High Star in February 2019 to play for Cleveland. Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of 2019 as a punishment for pushing and kicking the woman in violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The officer went back to Hunt’s car after their first conversation and discovered the marijuana and vodka. The officer asked what would happen if he wrote Hunt “a card for weeds”.

“I would be tested immediately,” said Hunt.

“You know what happened to me,” Hunt said. “I should play for a damn Super Bowl. It hurts my soul. You don’t even understand. I’ve fought a lot (stuff) lately. It still hurts me today.

“I love Cleveland, love the Browns, but you don’t understand. Sometimes I’m just the worst person in the world and I don’t even do anything. I try to help everyone.”

The Chiefs and 49ers will meet at the Super Bowl in Miami on February 2nd.

Hunt told the cop that he had never passed a drug test in the NFL, but when the cop asked if he hadn’t passed one at that moment, Hunt said he had.

“I mean, yes sir,” Hunt said non-combative. “It’s the off-season. I’m sorry I had a good time.”

The Browns “are aware of the situation and are collecting more information,” said a team spokesman.

Hunt is a restricted free agent. The Browns can sign it again before the league year 2020 begins on March 18. You can also make him an offer that gives the Browns a pre-emption right or a draft pick from a team that Hunt hires. Neither could they do anything that would make Hunt an unrestricted free agent after March 18.

