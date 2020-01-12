advertisement

The Browns needed all kinds of help to maintain their low hopes for the off-season until the last week of the season.

You got it. But they failed.

So fitting.

The playoffs are gone. The trainer could be the next.

Cleveland’s disheartening season dropped another level on December 22, losing 31:15 to the Ravens, who won their eleventh consecutive game. They secured first place in the AFC playoffs, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson and his teammates guaranteed that they would play at home until the Super Bowl.

There are no rewards for the Browns (6-9), just despair.

“Very disappointing,” said coach Freddie Kitchens. “I’m proud of the way the boys kept fighting and struggled to the end. I’m proud of that. I just wish we could have done a few more plays to get the job done. “

The Browns have another year to deal with the longest post-season drought in the NFL, which dates back to 2002. You are now facing another possible change of coach after Kitchens has armed his critics with other reasons to believe that he doesn’t deserve a second season with Cleveland.

Kitchens’ watch management, or rather its lack of watch management late in the first half, failed. Instead of possibly running out of time and having a head start at halftime, the Browns gave up two touchdowns in the 1:18 finale when the Ravens took a 14: 6 lead in the break and never looked back.

With a 6: 0 lead by the Browns and a 1: 3 lead at 28, the Kitchens called for a trick game that went up in the air. Runaway Kareem Hunt took a pitch from Baker Mayfield and was thrown on a fancy halfback option for an 8-yard loss.

The Ravens were out of time at the time, and a safer strategy – like handing the ball over to Nick Chubb, the NFL leader – could have caused Cleveland to burn more time or even move within range of the field.

Instead, the Ravens got the ball and scored a goal in 32 seconds. Jackson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass on Mark Andrews.

The Browns got the ball back and the kitchens became risky again. Mayfield threw three direct incompletities before the jump-off and Jackson drove the ravens 75 meters in 46 seconds and met Andrews again on a 14-yard TD.

“We just blinked a little and they got 14 points,” said Brown’s security Damarious Randall.

Kitchens defended his decisions, saying that “definitely” he would go down to fourth place, even though the Browns were in their 30s if Hunt had only thrown an incomplete third place.

Another should, could, be a moment for the Browns in a season of theirs.

The Browns had to win, Pittsburgh and Tennessee had to lose and Indianapolis had to win to stay in the playoff for the season finale in Cincinnati.

Three of these things have happened. The Browns, whose 40:25 win at Baltimore in week 4 may have been the highlight of the season, didn’t do their part.

“It comes down to not doing our job,” said Mayfield, who ended 20 out of 33 for 192 yards, two touchdown passes, and an interception. We just have to do our job in the first place, and we didn’t do that today. “

Now the focus is on kitchens and its future. He’s not solely to blame for what happened or not in Cleveland this season. Someone will take the fall for a team that doesn’t live up to their talent.

Mayfield gave a diplomatic answer to whether the criticism of his coach was unfair.

“Whenever you have a head coach and experience a defeat, this is the first person everyone points to. But it’s much more than just Freddie, ”he said. “We can all be better in this process. I think it is important that there is not a single fault. Overall, we have to bring it more and more every day to meet the expectations that we have set ourselves.” ourselves.”

The fate of the kitchen lies with the owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and with General Manager John Dorsey, who may have seen enough to make a decision.

Brown’s fans made their feelings known as they approached the exits of the FirstEnergy stadium in the last few minutes. When the number of empty orange seats began to rise, a disgusted fan in front of the press box shouted: “Fire Freddie!”

It’s time again in Cleveland.

INJURY

Ravens >> Ingram stopped and spoke to some team members on the way to the locker room. He has 1,018 meters on 202 runs.

Browns >> RB Dontrell Hilliard suffered a left knee injury after a hard blow in the first half and did not return. Hilliard got a short pass and was hit by Ravens CB Marcus Peters, who was also shaken but stayed inside.

NEXT

Ravens >> End the regular season at home against Steelers on Sunday.

Browns >> Visit Cincinnati in the regular season finale.

