advertisement

The Browns are concentrating their search to replace Freddie Kitchens on coaches with an offensive background. But they are not 100 percent determined to find someone from this side of the ball.

The search committee, led by Paul DePodesta, chief strategy officer, met in Santa Clara, California on January 4 with the high-energy 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh. The 49ers have a reunion in the playoffs, so the interview had to be completed by January 5th.

advertisement

Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the 49ers. He was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2014. He asked the Browns to release him from his contract because he was unhappy with his situation – particularly because of differences with former (since his dismissal) general manager Ray Farmer.

Will Shanahan Saleh advise avoiding Berea if the Browns offer Saleh the job? Shanahan says no.

“I don’t think this has anything to do with the people who are there now,” Shanahan told NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m excited to see Saleh get this opportunity. And Mr. (Jimmy) and Mrs. (Dee) Haslam are great people and it’s great to work for them. We’ll see how the interview goes.”

Saleh is 40 years old. Born in Dearborn, Michigan, he began his coaching career in 2002 as a defense assistant in the US state of Michigan. His first job as a position coach came in 2009 as a linebacker trainer for the Texans. He held this position for two seasons and moved to Seattle from 2011 to 2013 as a Seahawks quality control trainer. This is a downward trend on the coaching ladder, but Saleh has expanded his knowledge under Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Saleh was Jaguars’ linebacker trainer from 2014 to 2016. He has been the 49ers Defensive Coordinator since 2017.

The 49ers took second place in team defense in the NFL in 2019. They were the most miserly team in the league in pass defense and only allowed the opponents 5.9 yards per pass. In contrast, the Browns, 17th in this category, allowed 7.3 yards to be played per pass.

The 49ers were 13th defenders in 2018 and 24th in 2017, Saleh’s first year as defense coordinator.

Saleh is the fourth coach interviewed since Kitchens’ release on December 29, about four hours after the end of the season, with a 33:23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended the season 2-14. The Browns finished 6-10.

Packers ‘former trainer and Ravens’ current offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, were interviewed on January 2. The chief’s offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, was interviewed in Kansas City on January 3.

The Browns plan to interview Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Vikings’ offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, and patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels next week. The Bills, Vikings and Patriots are playing wildcard playoffs this weekend.

advertisement