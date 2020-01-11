advertisement

In early January, the Browns interviewed the chief’s offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, in Kansas City.

Bieniemy would be the third candidate interviewed for the vacancy when Freddie Kitchens was released on December 29. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens’ current offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, were interviewed on January 2, 4 in Santa Clara, California.

Bieniemy, 50, has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for the past two years. He has been a coach since 2001 after finishing a nine-year running back in 1999.

Bieniemy was a running back coach at the University of Colorado from 2001 to 2002 and a running back coach at UCLA from 2003 to 2005. He coached the same position with the Vikings from 2006 to 2010 and then returned to Colorado as an offensive coordinator for two seasons.

Andy Reid was hired as the chief’s head coach in 2013. Reid lured Bieniemy back to the NFL as a running back coach from Kansas City. Bieniemy held this job for five years and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

“You know how I feel about Eric,” Reid told reporters in Kansas City on December 30th. “I think he would be great (as head coach). I don’t know the team, but there is a team that could really use it. As the leader of the men he is, you won’t find better people in this category. He is also an astute attacker. “

The chiefs were 12: 4 in 2019 and won AFC West to earn a reunion in the first round in the playoffs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed two games with a knee injury and threw 26 touchdown passes and five interceptions. The bosses came fifth with 451 points.

The Chiefs set a record record in an NFL season (565) in Bieniemy’s first season as an offensive coordinator. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ Running Backs Coach in 2017 when rookie Kareem Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards. Hunt will be with the Browns in his second season next year if he doesn’t leave as a restricted free agent.

