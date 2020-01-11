advertisement

When you hire Brian Daboll as the Browns’ next head coach, it’s like throwing a pebble into Lake Erie. But does the splash factor really matter after the water has normalized?

The Browns interviewed Daboll, 44-year-old Bills offensive coordinator, on January 6 for the vacant position as head coach. Daboll was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010 under Eric Mangini.

Daboll checks the box if team owner Jimmy Haslam wants a head coach who can fix quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, the first choice of design for 2018, declined in all major overtaking categories from 2018 to 2019. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was selected by the Bills with the seventh pick in 2018, improved his graduation rate (55.8 to 58.8) and his touchdown passes (five to 20).

Daboll attributes the improvement to everyone. He led the bills to the 2019 finals. Mayfield couldn’t do it with the Browns.

“Listen, I love Daboll,” Allen told reporters when the Bills cleared their lockers on January 5 after leaving the Houston Texans playoff on January 4. I have ever experienced in my entire football career. Will he get the opportunity (to become head coach)? Personally, I wouldn’t like to see it, but at the same time, you know, it would be fantastic to have such an opportunity for him.

“I care a lot about him and his family and what he could do for me and how he took me under his wing. Personally, I hope he’ll be back next year and we can keep things going.”

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, the first candidate the Browns interviewed in their current search, was hired by the Cowboys on January 6 to fill their coaching position.

The Browns are expected to meet patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on January 10 at an unspecified date. You interviewed McCarthy, Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, Chiefs O.C. Eric Bieniemy and 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, for the opening of their head coach.

Daboll has trained with the Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Chiefs, Michigan State and Alabama as well as with the Browns and Bills. He was the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins and Chiefs and the Browns in the NFL and he was a co-offensive coordinator at Alabama, where he coached under Nick Saban for a season before starting his offensive coordinator job in Buffalo in 2018. He trained in two stints with the Patriots under Bill Belichick.

