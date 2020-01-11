advertisement

Kevin Stefanski, who was interviewed on January 9 by the Browns Search Committee in search of the team’s 10th head coach since 1999, is unique.

The 37-year-old Viking offensive coordinator played on Penn’s defensive line, was deputy director of football operations for his alma mater in 2005, and then worked as an assistant coach to the Vikings in 2006 (at that time, Brad Childress).

Stefanski isn’t just the youngest candidate the Browns interviewed in the current search. He is also the only one who has worked for just one NFL team.

Zonecoverage.com has recently put together several Stefanski play calls to support the argument “Why Kevin Stefanski could be the next great offensive coach of the NFL”, instead it is a deception of conventional formations.

Stefanski was assistant to head coach Childress for three years and was promoted from Childress to deputy quarterback coach in 2009.

Leslie Frazier replaced Childress with six games remaining in 2010 and kept Stefanski as deputy quarterback coach until 2013.

Mike Zimmer replaced Frazier on January 14, 2014 and made Stefanski a tight ends trainer. Two years later, Stefanski coached the Vikings who ran back under Zimmer, and until 2017 he was the quarterback coach.

Stefanski was appointed provisional offensive coordinator after three games in 2018, and was given this full-time appearance in 2019. He is credited with helping Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​2019 post a pass rating of 107.4 while throwing 26 touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Vikings took 16th place in the offensive and 11th place in the points scored in 2019.

A coach must have something special to survive two coaching changes. Stefanski and Ryan Ficken, the assistant special teams coach, are the only remnants of Zimmer from the time when Childress was the Viking head coach.

“After working with Coach (Zimmer) for a few years, I understand him and he understands me,” Stefanski told Vikings.com in January last year when the “Interim” day was removed from his title as an objectionable coordinator. “I think we both understand what defense problems are, and (with Coach as background) a defensive coordinator who really understands what makes defense difficult.”

Stefanski was a finalist for the Browns head coach position a year ago and was recommended by Paul DePodesta. However, Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam was persuaded by general manager John Dorsey to hire Freddie Kitchens instead. Kitchens was appointed head coach on January 9, 2019, exactly a year ago when the Browns met Stefanski in Minneapolis.

According to Haslam, the head coach will have a strong influence on the choice of the next general manager. Stefanski would likely recommend Andrew Berry, currently vice president of football operations for the Eagles. Berry was Vice President of Player’s team at Browns from 2016 to 18 and supported Stefanski’s hiring last year.

The Browns plan to interview patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on January 10. But if DePodesta recommends Stefanski again and Haslam agrees this time, the connection between Stefanski, Berry and DePodesta could ultimately result in the elusive direction Haslam is looking for.

“I think it’s really important not just to get coaches and GM in line, but across the organization,” said Haslam during a press conference on January 2nd.

The Browns previously interviewed Mike McCarthy (hired since then by the Cowboys as head coach), Greg Roman, Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh, Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator at Bills, and Jim Schwartz, the defensive coordinator from Eagles Quest, which started on January 2.

Bitonio to Pro Bowl

Brown’s left security guard Joel Bitonio was added to the AFC Pro Bowl list on January 9 to replace injured Steelers security guard Joel Bitonio. Bitonio joins Nick Chubb and Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry of the Browns in the AFC squad.

Bitonio, a draft pick from the second round of 2014, made its first Pro Bowl last season.

