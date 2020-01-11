advertisement

Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until his discharge in the 2018 season, interviewed him on January 2 for the position as Browns coach.

The McCarthy interview took place in Berea before team owner Jimmy Haslam met reporters in a press conference that afternoon. Later that day, the Browns boarded a jet to Baltimore to interview Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Greg Roman.

McCarthy and Roman are expected to apply for the position that opened when Freddie Kitchens was released on December 29. Defense coordinator for the 49ers, Robert Saleh, will be interviewed this weekend in Santa Clara, California Goodbye in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

“I think it would be unfair to say (how the interview is going), but obviously he has great experiences,” said Haslam at his afternoon press conference when asked how the interview went. ‘He won 62 percent of his games and that speaks for itself.

“We really enjoyed our time with him. Head coaching experience isn’t a requirement. If you notice that, we’re interviewing people who were head coaches in the NFL and people who didn’t.”

The Browns plan to meet with Bill’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in Buffalo on January 5th. the day after the bills, the Texans play a wildcard game in Houston.

The interview with Patriots ‘offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels must take place after the Patriots’ wildcard game with the Titans on January 4 and before the division games that begin on January 11, unless the Titans knock the Patriots off , There are no restrictions on when an interview can take place if the team the coach is working for is excluded from the playoffs, provided that their team grants permission for the interview.

Eric Bienemy, chief offensive coordinator, is another candidate to replace kitchens.

Meanwhile, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that the Browns have a “strong interest” in former Ohio state coach Urban Meyer. Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam likes to make big splashes. Meyer’s attitude would definitely make a big one. However, Haslam appeared to be suppressing the report when he said at his press conference that he was looking for a coach with NFL experience. When asked about the Meyer report, Haslam answered bluntly:

“I think it’s pretty clear what I said.”

McCarthy was 135-85-2 as Packers head coach. Green Bay won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season as a 10: 6 wildcard team and beat the Steelers 31: 25.

Eliot Wolf, Browns’ deputy general manager, held various front-office positions at the Packers from 2004 to 2017. He was their director of football operations in 2016 and 2017, so he knows the type of player that fits McCarthy’s philosophy. Wolf is retained as the deputy GM, but Haslam said the next manager will come from outside the building.

McCarthy did not interview Browns as a coach last year when John Dorsey, director of college scouting at Packers from 2000 to 2011, was Browns general manager. According to Tom Pellisero of NFL.com, during an interview with Baskin and Phelps on January 2 about WKRK-FM 92.3, McCarthy did not find a job at Browns because he found that he would go to the kitchen.

“It was just a decision the group made,” said Haslam when asked on January 2 why McCarthy was not interviewed last year.

McCarthy spent his year outside of coaching with fellow trainers Jim Haslett, Frank Cignetti Jr. and Scott McCurley to study current offensive trends so he was ready for his next coaching job.

McCarthy is also a candidate to coach the giants and panthers.

