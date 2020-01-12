advertisement

The most important question that Jimmy and Dee Haslam and John Dorsey have to answer is not whether Freddie Kitchens should get another season as head coach of the Browns.

The Haslams in seven seasons, as Brown’s owners know, have a plethora of candidates to choose from when they fire up a kitchen after one season. And if they change coaches and the new one doesn’t work, the history of the Haslam shows that it will be gone quickly and there will be another large pool of coaches to choose from.

No, choosing a coach isn’t the most pressing issue for the Browns. The Haslams must leave the most important decision about the future of Browns Dorsey, their trusted general manager: is there any concern about Baker Mayfield?

What if 2018 was an illusion and the Mayfield we’ve seen this season is the authentic version of the player Dorsey took with the first selection of the 2018 draft?

Giving up a coach after a season is easy. Pay the man and pick someone who says, “Our mission is to win the Super Bowl,” as if no one else had been bold enough to achieve such a high goal.

No matter what decision is made for kitchens, the Browns won’t give up on Mayfield after a bad season. You shouldn’t either. But Mayfield has gone too far this season to be dismissed as a second curse.

Mayfield woke up on the morning of November 11, 2018 from throwing three touchdown passes in a 28:16 win over the Falcons to mere quarterback in the NFL. Mediocre is generous.

Whether Mayfield turns out to be the success he saw second last season behind Saquon Barkley in the Rookie of the Year election or looks lost again in 2020, he will be the choice Dorsey as Browns General Manager distinguishes as the choice of kitchens as head coach.

The end of the first half against the Ravens shows what went wrong all season. Kitchens are criticized for playing three consecutive passes because each was incomplete, which resulted in the Ravens getting the ball back 55 seconds before the end and scoring a touchdown to take a 14-6 lead at half time achieve. Mayfield is responsible for ensuring that he has not completed at least one round. This season, he deserves more control over failures than he has received.

To say that the defense has adjusted and knows how to defend Mayfield is too simple an explanation of what went wrong for the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.

Other theories abound:

• He married over the summer and is distracted.

• He spent too much time in the off-season advertising.

• His success in 2018 went into his head.

• The passion he showed last season is gone because he has nothing to prove.

• It has increased in the middle.

• Last year’s coaching team was better for Mayfield than the kitchens put together this season.

• The current offensive pattern does not match Mayfield’s strengths.

• Mayfield holds the ball too long.

• As head coach, kitchens can’t spend as much time with Mayfield as they did last year.

• Mayfield is unsure whether his offensive line will hold.

• He is trying too hard to get the ball to Odell Beckham Jr.

• He’s not looking for Beckham enough.

The problem could be all of these or some of them. They change from week to week like a leak that bursts after a leak is clogged.

Mayfield has triggered 18 interceptions. Only Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston has thrown more (28), but Winston also has 31 touchdown passes compared to Mayfield’s 19.

Mayfield led an 82-yard and 10-play run and ended it with a 7-yard pass to Rashard Higgins, who still beat the Bills (19-16) 1:45 on November 10. to win the game against the Rams, Seahawks, Broncos and the game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Mayfield finished 34th in the fourth quarter (five touchdown passes, eight interceptions) and 24th in third pass.

If the solution to Mayfield’s ailments were simple, they would be resolved by now. The fact that they haven’t been fixed means that Freddie Kitchens may not be the biggest problem the Browns will face in the future.

