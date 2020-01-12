advertisement

It’s really hard to win a soccer game when only one player seems to be making a mess, whether his team wins or loses.

As always, Nick Chubb was his professional self and raced with 17 runs for 127 yards. But otherwise, the 52 other Browns were flat, uninspired, and terrible on December 15th, when they lost between 38 and 24 to the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.

Maybe to say that Chubb is the only one who takes care of it is a little hard, but only a little. Kareem Hunt also played hard, and Jarvis Landry had to surrender on the sidelines with head coach Freddie Kitchens after Landry was only two meters ahead in third and fifth place at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

That being said, the Browns played as if they didn’t care what happened. On the same day that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in the morning: “Despite the overwhelming first season for head coach Freddie Kitchens in Cleveland, all signs point to Browns who will bring him back for 2020.”

The Browns are 6-8 and will now manage at least 12 years without a winning season. The drought without the playoffs is likely to reach 17 years, although they are still mathematically alive in the playoff race.

“I thought our boys fought hard until the end,” said Kitchen reporters after the game.

Kitchens really said that. Yes, the Browns assembled a 19-yard drive in 3:57 to get a touchdown and shorten the lead 1:21 to 38-24.

Perhaps Kitchens should have said, “Our boys finally played hard in the end.”

The Arizona defense is statistically the worst in the league. The Cardinals gave up 32 touchdowns in the first 13 games, but the Browns never got into a rhythm.

Baker Mayfield ended 30 out of 47 for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on a pass that was too high for Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone on the Browns first possession. The numbers do not show how out of sync the crime was.

Brown’s defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was the head coach of the Cardinals in 2018 and fired after his team’s 3:13 win. He was asked three days before the game if there was any motivation for revenge.

“I honestly don’t have any real feelings about this week,” said Wilks. “I want to win this game the way I wanted to win last week’s game. My focus is on getting these people in the right position to be successful. Hopefully we can get out of there and win.”

In relation to crimes that are running on tape in preparation for the Browns, signs reading “Run the ball here in these vast fields!” Must light up on your screens. Bengals’ Joe Mixon shot 146 yards and a touchdown on 23 carry last week. The Kenyan Drake rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns with 22 carry for the Cardinals.

When the Browns got their hands on the Arizona players, they missed one-on-one battles, just like the critical defeat against Pittsburgh two weeks earlier.

Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray has been sacked 46 times in the first three games. The Browns never reached him.

This is the low point of the season. It’s low because they won and had to win four out of five games before playing Cardinals to stand a chance of winning one season and keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Whenever you show up, you should perform at a high level,” said Kitchens. “So I’m assuming I have to go back to see what I’ve done over the week to see if I can get her to play better on Sunday.”

Kitchens were asked about his job security.

“I don’t care about my future as a Browns coach,” he said. “I’m going to show up on Monday and do the best job I can do for my day. It’s tomorrow. That’s the only thing I can control.

“I’m pretty sure that the owner (Dee and Jimmy Haslam) and (general manager) John Dorsey would love to do my job and keep working, and I will. I don’t worry about anything else.”

It came later than normal. But now it’s time for Brown’s fans to look forward to the design.

