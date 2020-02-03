advertisement

Keven Stefanski was an assistant coach at the Minnesota Vikings for 14 years before being hired as the Browns head coach last month. No wonder he turns to his Viking roots to form his new coaching staff.

The Browns announced Drew Petzing as their new tight-end coach on February 3rd. Petzing, an intern at the Browns seven years ago, has spent the last six seasons with Stefanski in Minnesota in various roles. Petzing was the deputy quarterbacks trainer for the Vikings in 2017 and 2018. Last year he was their trainer for broad recipients.

advertisement

“I think he’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever seen,” Stefanski said in a statement. “I say because he trained defense in college, he switched to the offensive side of the ball, was in the running backs room, the wide receivers room, and the quarterbacks room.

“I think this kind of experience is really important if you develop as a young coach. I think everyone who was around sees someone who knows the game well. “

Stefanski has already announced that he will keep Mike Priefer as coordinator of the Browns special teams. Priefer trained the Viking teams from 2011 to 18.

The Browns will soon officially announce that Joe Woods is their new defense coordinator. Woods would have been in action earlier, but was busy until the Super Bowl LIV ended on February 2 because he was the 49ers’ defensive coach.

From 2006 to 2013, Woods Trainer was the Viking defender. Stefanski started his NFL coaching career in 2006 as an assistant to head coach Brad Childress.

The Browns offseason program begins on April 1st. Petzing believes that his familiarity with Stefanski is a good way to start the next phase of his coaching career.

“(Stefanski) had many of these similar roles,” said Petzing in a statement. “He was great at taking me under his wing and showing me the ropes, showing me what’s good and what’s bad, but also giving me the freedom to do things my way.

“He wasn’t particularly demanding about” You have to do it the way I did. “It was” Hey, here’s what needs to be done. I trust that you do your job and do it as you see fit.

One of Petzing’s favorite projects will be that the Browns produce more. Demetrius Harris led the Browns with 15 catches in 2019. Ricky Seals-Jones had 14th David Njoku, who missed 10 games with a wrist injury and subsequent surgery, got five passes.

Petzing grew up in Massachusetts and attended Vermont’s Middllebury College, where he played defensively until injuries ended his football career. In 2007/08 he moved to Middlebury as a volunteer student and in 2009 to Harvard as a volunteer.

Petzing was a graduate assistant at Boston College from 2010 to 2011 and trainer for external linebackers in Yale in 2012, before moving to the Browns for the first time in 2013.

advertisement