Andrew Berry is back at the Browns after a year in the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office as vice president of football business, this time as general manager.

Berry was expected to be hired, especially after Viking Deputy Director General George Paton withdrew his name on January 24 to consider the position.

Berry’s contract, which was agreed on January 27, has a term of five years, according to a league source. The Browns have not announced Berry Hire.

Kevin Stefanski received a five-year contract when he was appointed head coach on January 12.

Now Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam has the direction he had in mind during a press conference on January 2 to start looking for a head coach to succeed Freddie Kitchens, who was fired on December 29, how to build a successful team ,

Paul DePodesta, Chief Strategy Officer, is also part of this dream direction. Time will tell if this vision and direction will end the 17-year-old drought without the Browns appearing in a playoff game.

“Let’s face it, we’re learning the hard way, right?” Said Haslam when the search for a trainer and general manager began. “I think everyone talks a lot about structure – and I think structure is important – but I think these two things are much more important: finding the right people and making sure they are in sync.

“When you look at the other 31 teams, there are all sorts of different structures, but when you look at the successful organizations that are consistently in the playoffs year after year, there is coordination within the organization and they have the right people in the right place – trainer and GM. We focus immensely on this and this orientation is really very important. It sounds simple, but it is not. “

Berry was Vice President of Player Staff from 2016 to 18 Browns. Sashi Brown was the director of football operations in 2016 and 2017 until he was released with four games in the 2017 season. John Dorsey replaced Brown and was appointed General Manager.

The biography of Berry in the 2018 media guide reads, “With the Browns, Berry helps lead all talent reviews for the club, including college prospects and NFL-free agents.”

That means Berry was the leading talent assessor for the 2016 and 2017 designs, although Brown has approved the selection and trading of these two designs.

Berry’s role as a talent assessor for the 2018 draft was curtailed when Dorsey lured Eliot Wolf from Green Bay as the Browns deputy general manager. Alonzo Highsmith also left Packers in 2018 to become Vice President of Players for the Browns.

Dorsey left the Browns on December 31 because he would not accept reassignment to stay in Berea. Wolf and Highsmith are still with the Browns, but that could change after the draft in April.

If there is a shock in the front office, the boy scouts and employees of the previous regime are often held by the draft – in this case the draft for 2020 – since there are no games left to scout out.

