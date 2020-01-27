advertisement

Berry spent less than a year as vice president of football at Birds

His time at the Philadelphia Eagles was less than a full year, but football operations vice president Andrew Berry was undeniable when the Cleveland Browns called to want him back – this time as general manager.

So Berry, 32, agreed on Monday to a five-year contract with the Browns, making him the youngest general manager in the league’s history.

It comes after spending only one season with the Eagles who turned him off from the Browns last February.

In Berry, the Eagles believed they had a bright, young executive who was on the rise, which is why they were reported to have prevented the Carolina Panthers from interviewing him for an out-of-season vice president position. They could because it would have been a sideways movement. Becoming a GM with personnel control isn’t like that, so the Eagles stepped aside.

This is the second major front office loss for the Eagles since last June, when Vice President of Player Staff Joe Douglas left to become General Manager of the New York Jets.

Long before Berry’s departure, however, the Eagles had planned to increase their football staff. Director General Howie Roseman promised on January 8 that “over the next few days we will be making some additions, which we will also announce that we are excited about and that we are trying to have different perspectives.”

But almost three weeks later, no announcement.

The same applies to the four openings in her coaching staff – Defensive Backs Coach, Defensive Line Coach, Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach.

The Eagles have reportedly appointed former defense assistant Matt Burke as their defensive coach and reached an agreement with former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel to train their defensive back.

Previously, Berry was vice president of staff at Browns and has extensive analytical knowledge that has played a major role in most of the Eagles’ decisions on the field.

Most of the best external offensive coordinator candidates were selected by other NFL teams or college programs.

However, there are still some well-known names, such as the former head coach Jim Caldwell and the San Francisco 49ers, who will bypass game coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Young coach Duce Staley or quarterback coach Press Taylor remain opportunities.

Since the Eagles have not yet filled all positions, they may plan to announce everything simultaneously after the Super Bowl, which will take place on February 2nd.

