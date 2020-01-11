advertisement

Cleveland Browns and General Manager John Dorsey split up on December 31, two days after owner Jimmy Haslam fired Freddie Kitchens as head coach.

Adam Schefter from ESPN first reported on the news.

advertisement

Haslam plans to restructure the Browns front office in a way that frees Dorsey from power that Dorsey did not want to do without.

The Browns describe Dorsey’s exit as approval of some.

“John has greatly improved our team’s talent and we are excited about the key players in our squad. However, we have fully recognized that our team has not exhausted its potential on the field or outside of the field. Additional leadership changes us the best chance for success in. ” the future, “said Jimmy and Dee Haslam in a statement.” As the role of general manager in this league evolves, we have indicated that there are areas that need to be reassessed.

“We have been discussing his role with John for the past 48 hours, but have not been able to agree on a position that would allow him to stay with the organization.”

Dorsey was discontinued on December 7, 2017. He was praised for using the 2018 design’s first choice for quarterback Baker Mayfield and trading with the Giants in March 2019 to acquire wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Dorsey also chose Kitchens as head coach against the advice of chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, who favored Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

“When I took on this job, the history of this legendary franchise and the passion of our fans was an integral part of my decision,” Dorsey said in a statement that helped me so much, along with Jimmy and Dee, to come to the conclusion that it was on The best thing was to part ways when they started looking for a new head coach. “

The Browns entered the 2019 season with high goals and fans had high expectations because of the brave steps Dorsey had taken in two years, but the team struggled to function smoothly.

The season had bottomed out on November 14th, when Myles Garrett, a defensive star, ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and used it as a weapon to hit Rudolph’s head.

“As we announced on Sunday and our players confirmed yesterday, it is our priority to hire a strong leader with our head coach,” said Haslams in her statement Best partnership between our future head coach and general manager. “

The Browns were 7-8-1 and 6-10 in Dorsey’s two full years as General Managers. Whoever follows him will inherit a much better list than he does, starting with Mayfield and Beckham. However, the new general manager needs to focus on improving the Free Agency’s Offensive Line and Secondary and the NFL draft in April.

After Dorsey’s death, DePodesta is expected to lead the current coaching search.

advertisement