advertisement

Freddie Kitchens thought he would learn from his mistakes in his first year and would be a better coach for the Browns in the future.

Team management didn’t have the same vision.

advertisement

The kitchen was fired around 8 p.m. December 29, about four hours after the Browns’ defeat, 33-23, against the Bengals, who were at kickoff 1-14. The Browns lost their last three games, four of their last five, and finished 6-10.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and dedication to this organization, but saw neither success nor room for improvement to advance with him as head coach,” said team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam in a statement. “We are focused on engaging an exceptional leader for this football team and we will tackle this process comprehensively.

“We’re excited about the core players we need to build and develop, and look forward to hiring a strong head coach to put this group of players in the best position to succeed.”

The Redskins and Panthers are each looking for a head coach. The Cowboys are expected to fire Jason Garrett and the Giants are expected to fire Pat Shurmur. That means the competition for the best head coaches is getting heated. Which team attracts the best candidates can be based on which team offers the best chances of a quick victory.

Rivera meets the Redskins on December 30 for their vacancy. Other names the Browns might be interested in include Packers ‘former head coach Mike McCarthy, patriots’ offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, former Ohio state head coach, Urban Meyer, Oklahoma head coach, Lincoln Riley, and the head coach by Baylor, Matt Ruhle.

Expectations of success at the Browns were huge after General Manager John Dorsey made a move last winter, including trading with the Odell Beckham Jr. wide receiver and defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had returned from his freshman year 2018 in his second season when he threw 27 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. But a trainer who believes in Mayfield could still consider Cleveland more attractive than some of the other available trainer positions.

The Browns also have broad receiver Jarvis Landry, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the offensive and Myles Garrett on the defensive, and cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward as selling points. Hunt is a restricted free agent and Garrett is serving an indefinite ban because he hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with Rudolph’s helmet on November 14.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his commitment and efforts over the past season,” Dorsey said in a statement. “We are disappointed with our results and think a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and a good football coach. We wish him and his family all the best.”

Kitchens met reporters in Cincinnati after losing to the Bengals and sounded confident that he would survive.

“There are several things I could have done better and I will criticize myself and be better,” said Kitchens. “(The) focus is now on free action. See what we can do and prepare for the draft. It’s a never-ending process and you just keep going and keep going.

“I make no excuses at all. But I think I’ve learned over the year so that I can be a better version of myself. That’s the only thing you can do. If anything comes up, you make the best decision that you can meet and learn from your mistakes. I just do my job. Sometimes it was good enough. Sometimes it wasn’t, but I will learn from my mistakes and I feel like they know that. “

45-year-old Kitchens worked as an NFL assistant for 13 years before he was hired as head coach by the Browns. He started last season as Browns Running Backs Coach / Associate Head Coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator when Hue Jackson was fired as head coach and Todd Haley as offensive coordinator in the off-season.

advertisement