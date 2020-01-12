advertisement

CINCINNATI – Andy Dalton took the push button and went to his knee for a double-digit win that could be enough to say goodbye to Cincinnati.

On the sidelines of the Browns, Freddie Kitchens hugged Baker Mayfield at the end of a disappointing season that culminated a few hours later with the coach’s dismissal in the first year.

From the top of Ohio to the bottom, misery was everywhere on a gray, rainy afternoon. And now it’s time to find out who’s going to be doing it right next time.

Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another December 29 in his farewell as Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback. A banner from Joe Burrow on the upper deck reminded him of what came next when the Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a 33:23 win that didn’t end the day’s developments.

The Browns (6-10) returned to Cleveland and announced that kitchens had been fired. The owners Dee and Jimmy Haslem said in a statement that they didn’t see the improvement needed this season.

The players had sensed that there could be a change.

“We’ll see what the owner does,” recipient Jarvis Landry said after the game. “Six-and-ten is definitely not acceptable.”

And so the Browns went looking for their eighth head coach in eleven years.

The Bengals (2-14) are looking for their next franchise quarterback with the first choice in the design. Dalton wants to start somewhere next year, so this could have been his finale in tiger stripes.

“If that’s the case, it was good to end up kneeling,” the veteran said in his ninth year.

The Bengals with two victories achieved the worst record in their 52-year history. The last time they had the top choice in the draft was in 2003 when they also made it to a 2:14 final and chose quarterback Carson Palmer.

For the time being, they ended a series of ten losses against AFC North opponents, with Dalton leading.

“A real front runner,” said coach Zac Taylor, who played three games against Dalton in the off-season. “He kept us afloat. You need your quarterback to set a good example. “

Cleveland was a posh Super Bowl choice when Mayfield left a sensational rookie season behind and Odell Beckham Jr. lent Star Star quality. Instead, the Browns in the kitchens fell significantly, saying after the game that he had no idea from management that his job was in danger.

The two rivals continued with an uneven game that represented their seasons.

Dalton knew that it was probably his last start for the Bengals after nine seasons without a playoff win. A day earlier, Burrow threw seven touchdown passes in the LSU defeat in Oklahoma, and the Bengals can pick the Heisman Trophy winner if they so choose.

A fan banner on the upper deck proclaimed: “CHRISTMAS COME EARLY! WELCOME JOE! “

Dalton threw a 15-yard touchdown pass and climbed 5 yards to score another goal in the Bengals first half of the season by 20-16. He finished 16 out of 28 for 190 yards.

“There was a lot of support for me and my family from this city, not only for what we did on the field but also for what we didn’t do,” said Dalton. “This city meant a lot to my family.”

The Browns hoped for Mayfield, who was inconsistent behind an offensive line that was trying to protect him. He threw three interceptions and was released six times on Sunday.

Mayfield threw touchdown passes from 46 meters to Damion Ratley, 56 meters to Jarvis Landry and 20 meters to Beckham. He also threw a few interceptions at Darius Phillips, one of which started a touchdown for Bengals and ended at 21 for the season.

“It’s pretty frustrating and embarrassing for me,” said Mayfield, who went 12 out of 27 for 279 meters.

NEXT

Browns >> In 2020 Cleveland will try to end the longest active NFL series in which the playoffs have not been reached – 17 years in a row.

Bengals >> In 2020, Cincinnati will try to end its 29-year series without a playoff win, the fifth longest in NFL history.

