Free advice for anyone hired for Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam: rent, don’t buy.

John Dorsey was hired as General Manager on December 7, 2017, and was released on December 31, 2019.

Technically, Dorsey and the Browns agreed to split up if Dorsey didn’t agree to stay in a minor role, but it’s the same thing.

Freddie Kitchens was hired as head coach on January 9, 2019, and fired less than a year later after the Browns’ 6-10 win.

Haslam needs an accountant who only keeps track of all the trainers and the front office he pays so as not to coach and not make personnel decisions.

Haslam had no idea if he should have a soccer team when he started buying the Browns in 2012, and he still is. He has turned the franchise into an embarrassment for the “rich Browns legacy,” which he uses as a selling point for a blindly loyal fan base who, no matter how often they step on the bar, stands up to be kicked again.

Haslam likes to play as a team owner, like it’s a game you can only imagine, like a child pretending to live in a castle.

Dorsey chose Baker Mayfield with the first draft of the 2018 draft, confined cornerback Denzel Ward # 4 and confiscated running back Nick Chubb. He also had mistakes in the draft, especially as offensive lineman Austin Corbett in 33rd overall in 2018. All GMs are missing.

Dorsey chose kitchens as head coach. OK, that didn’t work – although only four times (now five times) since 1978, when the NFL set a 16-game schedule, a coach won six or more games that were fired.

“As we announced on Sunday and our players reaffirmed yesterday, our priority is to hire a strong leader with our head coach,” said Jimmy and Dee Haslam in a statement. “Our leadership improvement process allows flexibility to ensure that we create the best partnership between our future head coach and general manager.

“We know that the path of our tenure as the manager of this franchise was a test of patience because we all want the success our fans deserve and we work tirelessly to work towards it. We appreciate, understand and feel our fans, as we work towards our ultimate goal of building a football team at championship level. “

Translation: “We are colossal failures as owners, but we continue to buy tickets and continue to buy Browns goods.”

What total garbage.

Dorsey is gone because he would not accept the restructuring Haslam wants in the front office. Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta is now the front man when looking for a coach.

This determines the likelihood that the Browns will hire patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach and let McDaniels choose his own general manager – Nick Caserio, the patriots’ player staff, or Dave Ziegler, the patriots’ pro personnel director , For this to work, everyone McDaniels selects should be responsible for football operations.

Otherwise, McDaniels Haslam will tell where he could play his soccer ball.

Haslam could go another way. He could reinstate Andrew Berry, currently vice president of the football business, as general manager and the Vikings offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski, as head coach. He was able to choose former Packers coach Mike McCarthy as head coach.

Regardless of which decision Haslam makes now, the real question is: “How long will it take for it to work?”

N.F.L. – Not long, as the story of Haslam shows.

Haslam fired team president Mike Holmgren, general manager Tom Heckert and coach Pat Shurmur after 2012. After a year, he fired CEO Joe Banner, GM Mike Lombardi and head coach Rob Chudzinski.

Ray Farmer was never responsible until Haslam appointed him general manager in 2014. Farmer and coach Mike Pettine survived two years.

Next came the ridiculous idea of ​​using Sashi Brown, the cap manager, for football operations in 2016. It was doomed to fail, and it did. Hue Jackson wasn’t a good coach, but with Brown he didn’t stand a chance

Dorsey was next. Another soccer player. Haslam pushed him out of the door, and chaos reigned in Berea.

In two years – and that’s generous – Haslam will change direction impatiently if the new regime doesn’t produce.

Haslam is not qualified to own an NFL team and Browns fans continue to suffer.

