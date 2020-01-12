advertisement

Freddie Kitchens said on December 16, “Of course I want to be back” as the Browns coach. A statement that wasn’t worth paying attention to if he hadn’t spoken about it 18 hours earlier.

On December 15, reporters grilled the kitchen after the Browns were beaten down by the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, between 38 and 24 years old.

The question was not just a game. It referred to a season of disappointment in which the Browns could not keep up with the pre-season hype based on last season’s strong end and the takeover of Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in March.

Kitchens that had no previous experience as head coach until this season should produce faster than most first year coaches due to the talented squad he inherited.

Kareem Hunt says the Browns don’t always play as a team “because there is only one ball”. Pic.twitter.com/aWBlt6S1om

“I don’t care about my future as a Browns coach,” Kitchens replied. “I’ll show up on Monday and do the best job I can do on Monday. And that’s tomorrow. That’s the only thing I can control.”

Kitchens complained of a few losses this 6-8 season. If he could make an aftermath in the desert, he probably would never have said that he didn’t care about his future as Brown’s coach.

“Let me clarify; I take care of my job, okay? “Kitchens said on December 16.” It is only important to me that I feel better today. What I wanted to illustrate is that today I’m just concentrating on getting this soccer team to play as best as possible today and increasing the chances of us playing as well as possible on Sunday. Everyone here is focused on it.

“(Team owners) Dee and Jimmy Haslam and (General Manager) John Dorsey would rather let me worry about our team playing better than worrying about job security. Of course I want to be back. “

The Browns couldn’t be easier. Your next game is against the 12-2 Ravens at 1pm. December 22nd at FirstEnergy Stadium. The ravens have not lost since the Browns defeated them between 40 and 25 on September 29.

Freddie Kitchens: “Of course I want to be back” after saying on Sunday that I don’t care about my future as a Browns coach. Pic.twitter.com/xLekkXmQNK

Kareem Hunt evaded the December 16 question when asked if a teammate was questioning the authority of the kitchen. Hunt, however, doubted the efforts of nameless teammates in the Arizona defeat.

“I don’t answer that (via kitchens),” he said. “I’m just worried about myself, so I don’t know.

“I have the feeling that there were some pieces where not everyone left their 110% outside. The whole piece through the whole piece, through the whole pipe.” And we all have to do that if we want to be successful.

“I am one of those who go out there and risk my body with every piece. I will not take care of everything else. I will only control the things that I can control and if blocking or running a route or Catching a pass is I know what I can do if I get the chance to play football. “

Left guard Joel Bitonio after the Arizona game said the Browns came out flat. Damarious Randall, part of the defense that surrendered 445 meters to the Cardinals, disagreed.

“I thought we were ready to play,” said Randall. “They did a few thirds less well that if we got them and made them disappear from the field and force them to score the goals on the field, it was a completely different game.

“So I really wouldn’t go that far and say we were flat. They were doing plays and we weren’t that easy.”

Randall, who was left behind when the Browns played in Pittsburgh for disciplinary reasons (he reportedly refused to practice one day because it was cold), didn’t come as a surprise when asked if the players still trusted the kitchen to have.

“We just have to do better when we reach the critical moments in a game,” said Kitchens. “There is a lot of good here. It’s just that we can’t see the positive results. That’s what we have to continue to focus on in our building.

“That is the main reason why you try to suppress the noise and just focus on getting better. That is what I want to do as a coach and that is what my players should do as a player. I think they did a good job over the year. “

The Browns have a 0.8% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to the ESPN Football Power Index. You can join 8-8 if you defeat the Raven and Bengal in their last two games, the Steelers lose to the Jets and Ravens, the Titan to the Saints and Texans and the Colts or Raiders, or both 8-8.

