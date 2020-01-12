advertisement

Notable Browns: Head coach Freddie Kitchens was the Cardinals coach from 2007-17. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was the head coach of the Cardinals in 2018 and was released after one season. … The Browns have been 1: 4 against the Cardinals since 1999.… The Browns were beaten with 291: 273 points (160: 118) in the second half. … The Browns 24 touchdowns in 44 Red Zone Opportunities (54.5 percent) rank 20th in the NFL.

Notable cardinals: The Cardinals set fire to opposite quarterbacks for 32 touchdown passes. … After the Cardinals lost three games, won three and lost six games in the first game against Detroit. … Quarterback Kyler Murray has been released 46 times. … Wide angle receiver Larry Fitzgerald leads the Cardinals with 669 yards and three touchdowns on 64 catches in his 16th season.

advertisement

Jeff Schudel’s prediction: Browns 31, Cardinals 20

advertisement