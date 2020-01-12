advertisement

Not that the Sooners need it, but the December 15 game between the Browns and Cardinals is a great recruiting video for them, as it features two former Oklahoma quarterbacks.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was the Heisman Trophy winner in 2017 and was selected by the Browns in 2018 with the first draft pick. Kyler Murray was the Heisman winner in 2018 and was selected by the Cardinals with the first pick of 2019.

Murray supported Mayfield in Oklahoma and took his chance when Mayfield turned professional. Murray completed 260 of 377 passes (69 percent) for 4,361 yards with 42 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 2018 in his only season as a starter for the Sooners.

“I think Kyler is just a phenomenal athlete,” said Mayfield. “He is unique. After spending a few years in practice with him and watching him tear it up and then play it in the scout team, he is who he is.

“He is a special player. He is the only one who ever got involved in baseball and football in the first round. There are very few athletes like him who are physically able to do what he can. Me I’m obviously very happy for him. I remember having dinner with my family last year when he won the Heisman, and how excited I was for him. He deserved all of this and it will be really fun against to play him. “

Statistically, Murray has a better season than Mayfield. Murray finished 21st with 86.9 points. The rookie has completed 64.1 percent of his passes (293 out of 457) for 3,060 yards with 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Mayfield ranks 33rd with 77.6 points. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes (255 out of 431) for 3,109 yards with 15 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions.

Murray was drafted ninth in June 2018 by Oakland A. Eight months later, Murray knew that the Cardinals would be the first choice in the NFL draft and that he would play for Cliff Kingsbury, a coach known for his aggressive offense at baseball football.

• Zane Gonzalez has a phenomenal year ahead.

Gonzalez, who was selected by the Browns in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, made 15 of 20 field goal attempts and 25 of 26 additional points as a freshman. After two games in 2018, he was injured by the Browns. At the season opener with Pittsburgh, a field goal attempt was blocked in overtime, and a week later he missed two field goal attempts and two PATs in New Orleans.

Gonzalez is 27 out of 30 on field goal attempts and 23 out of 24 on extra points at the Cardinals in 2019.

“I trained Zane when he was in Arizona and he had all the talent in the world,” said Brown’s special team coordinator, Mike Priefer, who was with the Vikings in 2017. “Maybe he wasn’t ready. Some guys when they get into the league may not be mature enough or they may not be ready for the bright lights of the NFL or whatever. I don’t know what it is with Zane. I don’t know him that well, but I know that he did a very good job this year.

“Cleveland is hard to pedal. I think we all know that. I think that’s what I like about (Kicker) Austin (Seibert) before we designed it. It was his maturity, his confidence. That made him struggle through some of the failures he had, especially at home. “

The Browns designed Seibert in the fifth round in April.

Gonzalez kicks at the State Farm Stadium in ideal conditions when the Cardinals are at home, but the ideal conditions couldn’t save him in New Orleans.

Phil Dawson, who would have broken Lou Groza’s career record with the Browns if he hadn’t left the free agency in 2013 to sign with the 49ers, was with the Raiders and Patriots (he didn’t play for either team) before he signed with the Browns in March 1999 – before leading their first design era.

Dawson kicked for the Browns for 14 years and ended the tournament with 1,271 points, followed by Grozas 1,608 points in 21 seasons. Dawson successfully kicked more field goals – 305 versus 264 for Groza.

Dawson kicked four years for the 49ers and totaled 427 points. He scored a total of 149 points in 26 games with Arizona in 2017 and 18.

