Kevin Stefanski, who has been Brown’s head coach for less than three weeks, broke new ground in Cleveland football by hiring a woman as an assistant coach.

Callie Brownson, who was a trainer intern at Buffalo Bills last year, was hired by the Browns on January 31 as Stefanski’s chief of staff. Her duties are similar to Stefanski’s in 2006 when he joined the Minnesota Vikings as assistant head coach to Brad Childress at the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m excited because coach Stefanski is one of those aspiring coaches who has a lot of great ideas,” said Brownson in a statement. “He is a progressive coach and he loves playing football. He understands that football is constantly evolving, which is cool to be part of such staff.

“We talked about it and he had this very specific vision of how this role should work and how involved it should be, and to me it sounded like a phenomenal opportunity. I was very impressed with him and impressed with everyone in this building and am happy to be here. “

Brownson grew up in Alexandria, Virginia. She played youth football until she reached middle school. She switched to softball and then returned as a player to the Women’s Football Alliance’s DC Divas from 2010 to 2017 to defend herself and run back on the offensive.

She worked as an assistant to the football coach at Mount Vernon High School, her alma mater, and as a quality control trainer in Dartmouth before working as a scouting intern at the Jets in 2017.

Stefanski plans to employ Brownson, just as any assistant coach remains employed in the NFL.

“It’s very involved in every aspect of a soccer operation,” Stefanski said in a statement. “Callie has a unique location where she can interact with Football Ops or PR, the locker room or the engineering room. It is really the connection to the rest of the building for me. I will lean heavily on her and have it already.

“I think she’s a doer. It is self-motivated. She’ll put all her energy into this gig. Ultimately, it is exciting for me that I want to develop young trainers. She is someone who has worked on the offensive side of the ball, worked in special teams, has great knowledge of the game, and I want her to expand that knowledge and develop her as a head coach. “

The Browns also officially announced Bill Callahan as a new offensive coach.

Callahan enters his 45th year of coaching and becomes 2nd in the NFL. He has been head coach of the Oakland Raiders (2002-03) and the University of Nebraska (2004-07) and interim coach of the Washington Redskins for the last eleven games in 2019.

“I can’t do this alone,” said Stefanski. “I know that, so I need really good people around me. It is huge to have someone in the office next to me who was a head coach in college, a head coach with the professionals, and has seen many of the obstacles a head coach faces over the course of a day. I can stop by next door and ask him what he thinks about a number of things, and that can affect my decisions on big and small things. “

Callahan has trained with the Eagles, Jets and Cowboys in the NFL as well as the Redskins and now the Browns.

