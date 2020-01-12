advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee has always been a great and willing passer, but he didn’t get much support at the start of the PBA Governors Cup final before Game 3.

Ginebra’s charismatic import was just an assist in games 1 and 2 of the series, but he didn’t pay as much attention until his head coach Tim Cone told him about it.

advertisement

However, Brownlee made up for this in Game 3, where he recorded nine assists for his 24 points and nine rebounds.

“I didn’t know until the coach told me, but I’m not really trying to focus on it,” said Brownlee after helping Ginebra win 92:84 against Meralco at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday evening. “I love it when my teammates open gunshots and things like that.”

“I’m just trying to be aggressive and take everything the defense gives me.”

Before the final, Brownlee had an average of 6.8 centimeters and even four two-digit assist games, three of which were doubled.

The fact that Brownlee had only counted one template in the first two games of the series confused Cone, but he noticed that Meralco’s defenses suppressed his productive striker, which prevented him from getting into the cup more often than normal.

“It’s not that Justin doesn’t like to pass the ball. We all know that he likes to pass and is a great passer, but the defense just didn’t allow him,” said Cone, whose team is now 2-1 Series owns lead. “Tonight he was able to get the color and create some templates.”

Brownlee also provided the main game templates late in Game 3 that helped Ginebra fend off Meralco’s late game rally.

He built LA Tenorio on the big 3 pointer for Ginebra’s 90-84 lead and played 1:47 before continuing with a pass to a cutting Japeth Aguilar who sealed the game for a sealed 92-84 lead with 30.9 seconds.

“You (Tenorio and Aguilar) made some good reads and found the open areas. LA returned to his seat and opened and Japeth made a great cut in the basket, ”said Brownlee.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Governor’s Cup 2019, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Game 3, Japeth Aguilar, Justin Brownlee, LA Tenorio, Meralco Bolts, PBA Final, PBA Governor’s Cup, Sport, Tim Cone

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement