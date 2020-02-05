advertisement

Brown Thomas has agreed to rent two floors of the House of Fraser department store in Dundrum Town Center to significantly strengthen its presence in the first-class retail complex in southern Dublin.

Brown Thomas has agreed to move into the basement and first floor of the House of Fraser store, which will stop trading in May, according to the Irish Times.

A spokeswoman for House of Fraser in Dundrum said: “Despite our efforts in the past 12 months, we have been notified by our landlords in Dundrum.” She said although the announcement was unexpected, the company remains confident that many of the current employees at its Dundrum department store “are now being hired by the new tenant.”

The room will be converted for several million euros. Brown Thomas’ new store is slated to open in the first half of 2021 and will employ more than 400 people.

The outlet will cover more than 60,000 square meters and will be about half the size of Brown Thomas’ flagship department store on Grafton Street.

With a sales area of ​​45,000 square meters, Brown Thomas offers a much larger range of products than currently in its existing BT2 branch in Dundrum, which will be cleared after the new store is completed.

Brown Thomas said his vision for the business was to “create a contemporary space – physically and digitally mix to improve the shopping experience for customers.”

“Improved customer experience”

Donald McDonald, Managing Director of Brown Thomas Arnotts, was pleased to see the new business secured. “We have been looking for a larger space at Dundrum for a few years to provide an even better customer experience and in particular to expand our successful BT2 business there. In the meantime, things will continue as usual for the existing BT2 business in Dundrum as well as for customers and team members. “

Simon Betty, Hammerson’s director of retail for Ireland, said adding Brown Thomas to Dundrum would “change” the department store line-up there.

Hammerson, who manages Dundrum city center and owns the retail complex together with German insurer Allianz, said he was in advanced talks with parties about the remaining space in the House of Fraser.

No financial details for the rental have been released, but Brown Thomas is believed to be paying more than € 1 million per year for its existing BT2 branch. In the past, House of Fraser is said to have paid a rent of 2.4 million euros for the entire 139,930 square meter store. According to a report by the administrator in 2018, the British retail company had rental costs of around € 103,000 a month at the time after financial difficulties.

