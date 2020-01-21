advertisement

Brown’s wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery on January 21 to repair a muscle injury that had plagued him since August, the team said.

The Browns said Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia had been successful. Beckham is expected to be 100 percent at the start of Brown’s offseason program in April. Whether he is participating in the voluntary post-season program is another question.

advertisement

Beckham skipped most of the offseason training activities last spring.

The injury, similar to a sports hernia, prevented participation in the 2019 preseason and limited his ability to exercise regularly during the regular season.

Beckham played all 16 games in 2019, scoring 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Beckham towards the end of the promised 2020 season will be better for himself and the Browns. It was taken over by the Giants in March 2019 in a deal that sent the Picks 17 and 95 in draft 2019 plus security Jabrill Peppers to New York.

At one point in the season, stories emerged that Beckham wanted to be traded. That could still happen under the new Browns regime – they’re looking for a general manager – but Beckham says he wants to be with the Browns in 2020.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I’ll be here. We’ll find out this thing. It’s just too special to go. It’s done. Just put it to bed. I’ll be here. There’s nothing more to talk about.”

Meyers’ operation had been anticipated. Kareem Hunt underwent similar surgery last year and missed eight weeks.

advertisement