advertisement

Indian Super League champion Bengaluru FC announced their 30-man squad ahead of the 2020 AFC Cup preliminaries on Monday. Up to nine players from the BFC B team play at Carles Cuadrat before heading to Thimphu, where they play a two-legged preliminary round duel against Paro FC.

Bengaluru’s foreign contingent will have Juan Gonzalez in defense, Erik Paartalu in midfield and newcomers Nili Perdomo and Deshorn Brown in attack.

Midfielders Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto and defender Albert Serran miss the blues.

advertisement

FC Bengaluru B team graduates include three U18 players, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Sridarth Nongmeikapam and Johnson Singh Laishram.

The Blues start their AFC Cup 2020 campaign on Wednesday at Changlimithang Stadium in Thumpu with a duel against the Bhutanese club Paro FC.

The group

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra

Defender: Rahul Bheke, Sairuat Kima, Juan González, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Johnson Singh Laishram, Harmanjot Khabra.

Midfield player: Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Nili Perdomo, Leon Augustine, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar.

Forward: Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Advait Shinde, Sridarth Nongmeikapam and Naorem Roshan Singh.

advertisement