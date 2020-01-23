advertisement

A ceiling on the Broughty Ferry police station collapsed just hours after Humza Yousaf called critics of the state of the force’s buildings “hyperbole”.

The justice secretary was caught up in a heated debate over the state of the stations and attempted to drop the charges. Resources are not suitable for use.

Other evidence of the deteriorating station came close to his home for Mr. Yousaf when a ceiling on Brook Street fell on Tuesday evening. Mr. Yousaf recently moved to Broughty Ferry.

Requests have been made for the Scottish government to take action following a claim by the Scottish police that certain buildings are no longer suitable for the intended use.

There is no visible sign of damage from the outside and the extent of damage to Broughty Ferry is unknown, but the station has been closed for health and safety reasons.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that it was an “operational” post before the incident.

Scottish Conservative Secretary of Ghost Justice Liam Kerr said: “Officers are expected to fight crime while fighting mold and vermin.

“The SNP has learned that the area of ​​Police Scotland is collapsing.

“As if to emphasize this point, another office is in the public eye, this time at Broughty Ferry.

“Instead of responding to the concerns of the force, the justice secretary dismissed them as” hyperbole “. Politicians, police and the general public are lagging behind.

“What does the SNP need to admit that there is a problem and solve it?”

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, Tayside Division Commander, said: “At around 9:15 p.m. on January 21, the internal ceiling of the Broughty Ferry police station collapsed.

“The building is not in use due to health and safety risks and will not be used until a full assessment has been carried out.

“We have inherited a police domain that has been built up over several decades.

“Some buildings are no longer operationally operational, in the right place or designed to allow us to work with partners.

“I am grateful to the officers and staff who continue to work tirelessly in difficult conditions and I am determined to find solutions that improve the environment from which we operate.”

James Thomson, deputy secretary of the Scottish Police Federation northern region committee, said: “We have received reports of a collapsed ceiling at the Broughty Ferry police station and are continuing our investigations “.

Police personnel moved to the current station in 2018 from a base a few meters from Brook Street. The former base is now a beauty salon.

The Scottish government has said it expects Scottish police to provide health and safety at stations.

The Courier asked for a response from Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, but the government only provided a statement from a spokesperson.

The statement said that decisions to allocate funds were made by Scottish Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

The spokesperson said, “We expect Police Scotland to provide the necessary health and safety at Broughty Ferry Police Station in a timely manner and expect them to continue to ensure that , in all cases, the emphasis remains on “health and safety first”. approach for all officers, staff and the public.

“The allocation of resources, including for the police, is to be determined by the police chief and the SPA. We know that the Police Scotland property strategy outlines their intention to reinvest £ 150 million in asset sales in Police Scotland buildings as part of a total investment of £ 400 million.

“We protect Police Scotland’s annual budget in real terms every year from the current Parliament, increasing by more than £ 100 million by 2021, despite constraints on Scottish public services during a decade of austerity in the UK United.

“Now over £ 1.2 billion, our funding for this year includes a 52% increase in the investment budget to enable essential investments in IT infrastructure and support mobile work to enable agents to access to remote information and spend more time in communities.

“We continue to pressure the British government to reimburse the £ 125 million paid by Police Scotland in VAT between 2013 and 2018.”

