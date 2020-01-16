advertisement

A brother and sister described how they found a human torso at a picnic in the Wicklow Mountains. One of them described the body part as “a piece of pig,” as a murder trial heard.

The main criminal case against Kieran Greene, 34, learned that the body of 61-year-old grandmother Patricia O’Connor was divided into 15 parts, which were found in nine different locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

Christine Murphy today informed the Róisín Lacey SC Prosecutor that she was having a picnic with her family in the Dublin mountains on June 10, 2017.

Ms. Murphy agreed with Ms. Lacey that they were on a family trip and visiting Sally Gap. After that, Ms. Murphy and her family decided to go to a picnic spot in Old Boley. Her aunt Breda Kenny and sister-in-law are also with her, she said.

They parked their cars at 6:20 p.m. in Old Boley, next to Sally Gap, where there was a picnic area, she said.

About 30 minutes later, Ms. Murphy testified that she and her sister-in-law had returned to the car to get some baby wipes. The witness said she was looking for a place to go to the bathroom when she came across something on the roadside bank.

“I described it as a piece of pig,” she said, adding that she made her sister-in-law aware of it. Ms. Murphy said she did not go near the item and returned to the picnic area, where they remained for 30 minutes.

When the picnic ended, Ms. Murphy said they all went back to the parked cars and found that her brother’s car window had been broken and a handbag had been stolen.

Ms. Murphy said she saw “the torso” a second time as she walked along the bank looking for the stolen handbag. It was in the same position and she called her brother Jonathan to look at it, she explained.

The witness said she walked away from the body part and her aunt Breda called Gardaí.

Jonathan Murphy, a brother of the previous witness, told Ms. Lacey that his father had come home from the UK on June 10, so the whole family went to a picnic in the Dublin mountains with several cars.

They had their second picnic of the day at Old Boley, which was along Military Road in Enniskerry, he said. Mr. Murphy agreed with Ms. Lacey that when they returned to the parked cars that evening, someone had broken into one of the cars and a handbag had been taken.

The decision was made to look for the handbag and everyone had looked in trenches to see if it had been thrown in, he said.

Mr. Murphy said his sister Christine was the first to see the body part. “It was an upper body from the ribs to the neck and there was one arm longer than the other,” he said.

Mr. Murphy said he called his father and his aunt Breda called Gardaí to visit the scene.

Black plastic bag

Detective Sergeant David Conway previously gave references to photographing body parts found in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 11 and 14, including the head and hands contained in a black plastic bag.

Other photographed remains were a foot, parts of a torso and shoulders. The remains were found in locations such as Glencree, Glenmacnass Waterfall, Lough Bray Lower, and a grass edge next to a wooded area along Military Road. On June 14, all of the remains were identified as Ms. O’Connor’s property, Det Sgt Conway said.

Later in June and July, the witness testified that he had gone to the house in Mountainview Park and photographed what he supposedly had stained blood on a kitchen wall and an outside wall of the house.

Garda Gerard Geanue gave notice on June 14, 2017 of photographing a shallow grave in a field in Killeagh, Blackwater, Co Wexford Grave.

In cross-examination, Garda Geanue told Conor Devally SC for Mr. Greene that it was a barley field and that tillage lines from a tractor were visible.

Garda Brian Shiggins has demonstrated his service on January 2, 2018 in Dodder Valley Park in Tallaght as part of a search team. Two hacksaws and an hatchet were found between the footpath and the south side of the Dodder River on the edge of Dodder Valley Park, he said.

Garda Shiggins, in cross-examination from Mr. Devally, agreed that the items were deep in the undergrowth. “There were different thicknesses,” he replied.

Garda Wayne Farrell told Ms. Lacey that he was photographing items in the Bray Garda station that had been purchased by gardaí. These included 30 extra-strong garbage bags, two hacksaws, a petrol can, knives, a tow rope, two axes, protective films, two pairs of rubber boots and gloves.

The court learned yesterday that Gardaí found receipts for home improvement purchases at the Mountainview Park home and Toyota Corolla, and found that two hacksaws, axes, black sacks, a cover sheet, and two pairs of rubber boots were purchased. As a result, gardaí went to the shops to do “controlled purchases” and see what was bought.

The indictment alleges that Ms. O’Connor received at least three hits on the head with a solid device at her home in Rathfarnham before her body was brought to Co Wexford in the trunk of her Toyota Corolla and buried in a shallow grave.

Her remains were later excavated and the body dismembered with hacksaws and an ax over a period of three to four hours.

Mr. Greene from Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, pleaded guilty to murder Patricia O’Connor at the same address on May 29, 2017.

The late Louise’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both from Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43) from Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all accused of hindering Mr. Greene’s arrest or prosecution for knowing or believing that he committed an offense resulting from the murder of Patricia O’Connor on May 29, 2017.

Louise O’Connor did not plead guilty to agreeing to or accepting her daughter Stephanie O’Connor, who disguised as Patricia O’Connor on May 29, 2017 at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 to hide the fact that Patricia O. ‘Connor was dead.

Mr. Johnston has not pled guilty of assisting Mr. Greene in purchasing various equipment from Woodie’s, Mr. Price, B & Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on June 9, 2017, which will be used to disguise Ms. Greene’s remains should become O’Connor.

Johnston also denies having renovated a bathroom at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 between May 31, 2017 and June 9, 2017 to destroy or hide evidence related to Ms. O’Connor’s murder.

Stephanie O’Connor did not plead guilty to disguising herself as Ms. O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, at a time after her murder on May 29, 2017, to disguise the fact that she was already dead.

Ms. O’Connor was first reported missing on June 1, 2017, and some of her body parts, including her head and hands, were found scattered across an area of ​​30 km later this month. The deceased had worked at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and had retired about a year before her death.

The trial will continue before Judge Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women. It is expected to take between five and seven weeks.

