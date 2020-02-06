advertisement

Broomfield Hall – the land and leisure college of the Derby College Group in Morley – will open its grounds to the public on Saturday February 29 and Sunday March 1 to present a new winter garden.

The College will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free guided tours of the garden and mini-conferences on the project. Also available are art, craft and gift stalls, plant sales, hot drinks and food.

advertisement

The gardens of Broomfield Hall were created in the 1880s by the famous local Victorian gardener William Barron, also known for having designed the gardens of Elvaston Castle.

They still keep the Victorian layout and the winter garden is the latest long-term project led by garden volunteers and supported by horticultural students.

The program is led by Broomfield Hall’s chief gardener, Samantha Harvey, a former student of Derby College. She then trained at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, and then spent seven years managing a large private garden in Warwickshire before returning to Broomfield Hall five years ago.

Sam said: “We are very pleased to open the winter garden to the public and to show the incredible hard work of everyone involved – in particular our wonderful group of volunteers.

“The winter garden features a multitude of eye-catching seasonal plants that are at their best during the coldest months of the year, producing beautiful foliage, flowers and a scent to brighten up even the dullest winter days .

“The open weekend is dedicated to three years of planning and hard work. There is still a lot to do, I hope this will encourage even more passionate amateur gardeners to join us for the next step.

“Many volunteers have also participated in the creation of our award-winning RHS Chatsworth Flower Show registrations in the past two years. So there can be all kinds of opportunities to develop skills through the volunteer program here. ”

Entrance to the open garden weekend is £ 2 for adults and children under 16 free of charge. For more information on the event, please visit www.derby-college.ac.uk.

.

advertisement