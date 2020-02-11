advertisement

Brooks Sports Inc. is suing Brooks Brothers Group Inc. for alleged trademark infringement.

In court documents filed with the US District Court in western Washington on Monday, Brooks Sports apparel and footwear company asked a judge to prohibit the traditional Brooks Brothers Group from using the moniker “Brooks” (without “Brothers”) , , Brooks Sports claimed that the name “Brooks” was related to its brand and wanted to prevent the Brooks Brothers Group from using it for products to prevent “public confusion and watering down” of the name. Brooks Sports also sought damages from Brooks Brothers for alleged unfair competition and breach of contract.

“For more than 100 years we have been building a brand that consumers around the world know and trust,” said Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Sports, in a statement. “We will aggressively protect our intellectual property and defend the investment that has created our valuable brand.”

While Brooks Sports develops athletic-inspired performance shoes and clothing, Brooks Brothers designs ready-made clothing. A brand coexistence agreement exists between the two companies in 1980, which allows two brand owners to use similar brands with certain restrictions.

On December 30, Brooks Brothers applied to use the Brooks name for eight product categories alone, including accessories such as duffle bags and sports bags, and retail services for apparel, sporting goods, and sports accessories. Brooks Sports denied the move and the two parties tried to settle the dispute out of court.

Under the name “Brooks”, Brooks Sports wrote yesterday in the lawsuit that it would “confuse the public, water down the Brooks (Sports) brands, ride Brooks (Sports) coattails for its reputation in the field of active and sports shoes to establish and clothing violate the parties’ coexistence agreement and cause damage (Brooks Sports). “

Brooks Sports seeks injunctions and reliefs.

FN asked the Brooks Brothers Group for a comment.

